Wanna Drink Like a Barbie? Cinemark’s Got You Covered!

There are just two weeks until Barbie arrives in theaters, and we’re hyped! Not only will you be able to eat popcorn like a Barbie, but you’ll be able to drink like a Barbie too, thanks to Cinemark Theatres. The Cinemark Barbie cup is fabulous. As if we’d expect anything less.

Cinemark Theatres is offering the extremely cute (and extremely pink) Barbie studded “Diamond Cup,” a sturdy 20-ounce reusable cup that comes with a cover and straw. It’s available for purchase at select theaters now, but that’s not the only way to snag one of these beauties!

Where can Barbies and Kens get the ‘Diamond Cup’?

Shady influencers lucky enough to get advance merch and shady folks who’ve already purchased them at theaters are trying to get away with charging over $100 for one of these on eBay and similar online marketplaces. Don’t let them scam you with these extremely un-Barbie-like tactics.

The ‘Diamond Cup’ is only $19.99 from Cinemark, and as reported by Taylor at Starbies Rules Everything, Cinemark will be making it and other awesome Barbie items available for purchase in their online Cinemark Shop in advance of Barbie‘s release! Everyone will be able to get one, so don’t let scammers make you think that you need to pay out the ying-yang for this collectible.

But, that’s not enough Barbie merch!

Oh, don’t you worry. There’s a bunch of other merch that will be available from Cinemark, too! Some are exclusive to theaters, while others will also be available online like the “Diamond Cup.” Here’s the breakdown:

Cinemark Barbie merch available online:

Barbie ‘Diamond Cup’ – $19.99

Barbie “Blanket in a Bag” – a cute, light fleece blanket with the Barbie “B” logo print on one side and a pink satin-y lining on the other. It comes in a soft, heart-shaped Barbie purse that can double as a pillow. $22.50

Starbies Rules Everything also mentions a 16 oz acrylic cup, a movie poster, and print on demand apparel items that will be available online, but there are no photos of those things. You’ll have to check out the site when the Barbie stuff is released!

The Cinemark Shop will launch their Barbie items next week, starting Friday, July 14.

Cinemark Barbie merch likely to only be available in theaters :

Barbie metal popcorn tin – $10.00

44 oz plastic Barbie Beach Ball Cup w/straw – $10.00

32 oz reusable Barbie cup (w/Margot Robbie image) and 85 oz metal popcorn tin combo – $15.00

Whether you visit your local Cinemark theaters in-person, or you snag what’s available online, Cinemark wants you to buy these and will be making them available for a while. So don’t panic and pay too much for items that are only between $10-25!

Barbies don’t need to spend a lot of money to live their best lives.

Select Barbie items are available at Cinemark theaters now, and will arrive in the Cinemark Shop (shopcinemark.com) starting July 14.

