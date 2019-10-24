She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season Four Trailer Shows a Major Showdown Between Horde & The Rebellion

After the amazing teaser and an amazing look at the first episode, we’ve finally gotten the full trailer for season four of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and it looks like the stakes are getting even higher for everyone—especially Glimmer.

Season 4 begins with the respective rises of Queen Glimmer as leader of the Rebellion and Catra as co-leader of the Horde. As the Horde makes advances on the Rebellion under the looming threat of Horde Prime’s arrival, the Princess Alliance makes heroic strides but begins to disagree on the best way to defend Etheria. Ultimately, a shocking discovery about Etheria itself causes Adora to reconsider everything she thought she knew.

When I got to speak with some of the voice cast for She-Ra, a big thing that came up was that Glimmer will be going to much darker places in order to protect Etheria from the Horde. After the loss of her mother and being thrust into Queenship, Glimmer is determined to finally end the Horde that has taken so much from her. Showrunner and creator Noelle Stevenson also said that this means a division between Adora and Glimmer on how to handle everything. Adora promised Queen Angela to protect Glimmer, but Glimmer isn’t just a cute kid anymore, and this will cause conflict between them.

We were also let in on the fact that, this season, there will be some kind of showdown between Catra and Glimmer, and I can’t wait to see it. Catra and Glimmer are amazing foils for each other, and with both of them now the HLICs (head ladies in charge), Etheria will be dealing with a lot more emotional drama that it can handle.

Oh, also Horde Prime and his alien army are coming to help completely destroy everyone, too.

You love to see it, folks.

Things I want to see in season four of She-Ra:

Glimmer coming into her own as Queen and more scenes between her and her aunt Castaspella (voiced by the Sandra Oh).

On that note, more information about her father, King Micah (voiced by the Daniel Dae Kim), especially since last season ended with him saying “I’m not—” Not what?

Scorpia realizing her value and finally calling out Catra for her bullshit.

Since Catra has decided to throw herself totally onto #TeamEvil, I am hoping that it means she will get to be a great Big Bad.

Hordak being sad and upset that his beloved … “friend,” Entrapta, “betrayed them” and also finding out that Catra lied about that.

Adora calling out Shadow Weaver for abusing Catra and Shadow Weaver calling out Adora for not doing anything about it.

Bow gets an episode all about him because he’s a sweet cinnamon roll and deserves it.

What are you looking forward to when the show returns on November 5th?

(image: screengrab)

