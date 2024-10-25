‘She is BARBIE’: An elementary school just named its new building after its absurdly impressive custodian

When buildings and schools are named, they’re usually named after larger-than-life historical figures. These kids from Swedeborg, Missouri, have a different idea of what a legend is, though.

Claudene Wilson is a beloved custodian who has worked in the Missouri school for 30 years. She’s a janitor but has picked up other odd jobs whenever needed. According to CBS News, Wilson also started doing lunch duty, driving the school bus, and doing repairs and landscaping around campus. In honor of Wilson, the students and school board unanimously decided to name their new elementary school building after her. It is now the Claudene Wilson Learning Center.

Social media was touched by this story. One TikTok user commented, “She is BARBIE.” It’s an apt comparison, as Barbie has a lot of jobs and she’s also loved by kids. Despite being touted as a legend in her school, Wilson doesn’t think she deserves this much praise. In response, she said, “It touches your heart, but I don’t think my name needs to be up on a building somewhere.”

This legend deserves so much more

Wilson clearly had the kids in mind when she decided to take on extra jobs. The kids at school are also reportedly close to her and often share their troubles with her. On other social media platforms, like X, people have expressed their hope that Wilson is “paid a living wage and will retire with a pension.” Aside from having her name up on a building, everyone online hopes this legendary custodian is compensated fairly for her work.

I pray to god she’s getting paid a living wage and will retire with a pension — ☆ (@realonx1) October 23, 2024

Oh they need to get her a raise NOW, she’s literally superwoman like that’s nice that they want to name the school after her and it’s very sweet on the kids’ part but she needs the biggest raise and all of the benefits she can possibly get for all that work she’s putting in — ?BiG TarGET?️ (@Big_Target07065) October 23, 2024

This woman keeps the building’s lights on and brings the kids to school. She’s spectacular at her job and deserves a hefty payout for all her hard work.

Honestly, it should be standard practice for schools to name their buildings after beloved people in their communities instead of big-name donors. Claudene Wilson is a community fixture. She’s a legend and will be fondly remembered by all the kids she’s helped along the way.

