She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Kit Harington, and More Marvel News at D23

Disney’s D23 Expo always brings it with the announcements, but with the streaming service Disney+ launching in November, the studio is rolling out a mind-boggling amount of new content. And, to no one’s surprise, Marvel is dominating the expo, introducing a smorgasbord of new projects. We’ve already talked about the highly anticipated Ms. Marvel series, from British writer Bisha K. Ali. Let’s take a look at what else is coming to Disney+:

New Series

Joining Ms. Marvel are new series centered on beloved Marvel characters: She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She Hulk are coming.. pic.twitter.com/ywZMofbiEA — Marvel Universe (@77MCU) August 24, 2019

I’m pretty excited that we’re finally getting a She-Hulk series, which will presumably follow attorney Jennifer Walters who gains Hulk powers after a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner. Walters is a beloved character, and is long overdue to make her appearance in the MCU. While there are little to no details about either show, it will be interesting to see how much the series focuses on Walters defending her fellow superhero clients vs. fighting crime.

Similarly, we don’t know much about Moon Knight, but we can assume it follows mercenary Marc Spector, who is granted super powers from ancient Egyptian god Khonshu. While there are no casting announcements at this time, folks are already speculating on who will play the hero with multiple personalities and alter egos.

New Faces and Returning Faves

Kit Harington, aka Jon Snow always and forever, is set to make his debut in the MCU … but who will he be playing? Rumors are flying that he may take on Moon Knight’s mantle, while some speculate that Harington will take over the role of Wolverine. Other characters being bandied about are Namor, Nova, Captain Britain, and even Johnny Storm (why though?). Harington may even join fellow Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden in The Eternals.

While Harington is the only new announcement, we’re set to see some MCU faves return to the fold. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as wise-cracking sidekick Darcy Lewis in WandaVision, who we haven’t seen since Thor: The Dark World. Joining her will be Randall Park, reprising his Ant-Man and the Wasp role as FBI agent/Scott Lang’s parole officer Jimmy Woo. Also joining the series is Kathryn Hahn (Transparent), who will play a “noisy neighbor”. It’s a strong comedic supporting cast for the series, which is described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular”.

Other new faces include Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49), who will play Agent John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He will be joining previously announced cast members Emily Van Camp (Sharon Carter) and Daniel Bruhl (Zemo).

All that, and we still haven’t even seen what Saturday has in store for the D23 Expo. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as news drops!

In the meantime, who do you want to play She-Hulk and Moon Knight? Let the fan casting begin!

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Marvel)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—