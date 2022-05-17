Marvel Drops the First Trailer for ‘She-Hulk’!

She’s green, mean, and swiping right! Jennifer Walters has arrived in the first teaser trailer for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’. Disney+ has released a new trailer and key art for the series, which premieres on Disney+ streaming on August 17. The comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

We see Jennifer living her best Single Female Lawyer life- she’s got friends, style, and she’s been tasked to head up the super-human law division of her law firm. But when a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner gives her Hulk-like powers, she must reconcile her new abilities with her regular life. We get a glimpse of Tim Roth in prison, as well as a sneak peek at Hulk’s hideout on a tropical island. We see Bruce training Jennifer to channel her powers by focusing on her anger and fear, or as Jennifer calls them, “the baseline of any woman just existing.”

When her friend tells her she could be an Avenger, Jennifer replies, “Oh, I’m not a superhero. That is for billionaires and narcissists. And adult orphans for some reason.” We also get plenty of the show’s humor 9this is Marvel’s first superhero comedy for Disney+) which sees Jennifer on several Tinder dates before carrying a man home, bridal-style. Love it, love all of it, can’t get enough of it.

Directed by Kat Coiro (Dead to Me, Girls5Eva) and Anu Valia (Hardly Working) with Jessica Gao as head writer, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series stars Marc Ruffalo, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Other cast members include Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

(image: screencap/Disney+)

