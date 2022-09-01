Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has had quite a few fun cameos thus far, and while this is, of course, still Jennifer Walters’ show, this week brought us one of the most exciting cameos yet—and not even one from the Marvel Cinematic Universe! We’d already learned that Megan Thee Stallion would make an appearance in the series, and we got a treat with her cameo!

Jen had a lot on her plate, but when it came to a case that would make fun of her old coworker, Dennis? She was happy to provide color commentary about him while Josh Segarra’s Pug took the reins on it, and it ended up being a pretty fun storyline!

**Spoilers for episode 3 “The People vs. Emil Blonsky” of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law lies ahead.**

Imagine, if you will, that you’re a white man who thinks too highly of himself. Now, with that in mind, imagine that Megan Thee Stallion comes to you and wants to date you but also makes you pay for her car and her things. Would you think that it was really Megan Thee Stallion? Because that’s the delusional idea that Dennis Bukowski (played by Drew Matthews) has in the most recent episode.

Dennis, who sucks as per Jen and Nikki’s take on him (and honestly, yes, he sucks), comes to the Superhuman Law Division when it is revealed that he’s been tricked by an Asgardian shape-shifter. He believed that she was, actually, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jen instantly laughs at this idea, and it then becomes an issue of Pug representing him and trying to prove that Dennis is that naive to think that he could actually date Megan Thee Stallion.

Throughout the episode, the shape-shifter continues to make her case harder for herself because she doesn’t want to go to court at all. She shape-shifts into Dennis to say never mind to Pug, and the only reason she gets caught is because Dennis calls Pug when she’s still in the office. Then, she shape-shifts as Pug to tell the women in his office that he loves to be inappropriate at work (which Pug has to quickly shut down), and then she shape-shifts into a judge to tell the court that, never mind, it the whole thing isn’t going to trial! (Which is illegal.)

She does all this to avoid having to pay Dennis back the $175,000 dollars he thinks he spent on GRAMMY-winning Megan Thee Stallion. Again, this just shows how absolutely delusional Dennis is and what he’d be willing to believe, but it also then gives us a great cameo in the actual Megan Thee Stallion showing up to be at the trial against her imposter.

Jen would die for Megan Thee Stallion

In the mid-credits scene, we get to see Jen and Megan dancing around together after she has Megan Thee Stallion signing some paperwork to be her new favorite client. They’re having fun, dancing around, and Jen screams that she would die for her, and honestly? Big same.

I guess we also have Jameela Jamil to thank for this.

Much like Jen, I would also die for Megan Thee Stallion. But she’d definitely tell me to dial it back.

