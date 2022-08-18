The new Marvel Cinematic Universe show to hit Disney+ is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series is our introduction to Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner who, through an accident, gets his blood in her system, and thus, “She-Hulk” is born. (She hates that her name is She-Hulk and sadly has to accept that it is what the public will call her, despite Jennifer wanting it to be literally anything else.)

What makes She-Hulk: Attorney at Law so fun, outside of it being a comedy and having the fourth wall broken by Jennifer, is that, because she’s so aware of this being a television show and her knowing what’s going on with the audience of the show, we get to see the MCU make fun of itself a little bit by having mid-credits scenes at the end of each episode because, come on, we know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe loves to throw in a mid-credits scene and sometimes even another end-credits scene that you have to sit and wait for until all the credits have rolled. (Never forget when Captain America shamed us for being impatient in Spider-Man: Homecoming.)

The show has adopted this idea by having a button at the end of each episode, which is different from the Marvel shows on Disney+ before it. There have been some episodes that had an end-credits scene and some shows had more than one, but for the most part, they didn’t do the common Marvel trend of multiple scenes. But the She-Hulk way is bringing in more laughs while also poking a bit of fun, and it’s truly hilarious to watch.

So each week, we’re going to break down the latest mid-credits scene (and end-credits scene, if the episode has one) and talk about what they mean in the context of the show, as well as if they have a bigger connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Episode 1: Jen and Bruce have a heart-to-heart

In the beginning of the episode, when we see how Jen became She-Hulk, she’s driving in the car and talking to Bruce about whether or not Steve Rogers is a virgin. And throughout the episode, we see Jen and Bruce drinking together at his bar in Mexico, but we don’t get to see what drunk Jen is like with her cousin. We just see her drinking and see a hungover regular Jen in the morning.

What we missed in that in-between, though, is that Jen got the answer she’d been searching for. The mid-credits scene shows Jen crying over her drink (presumably drunk) because she’s upset that a hottie like Captain America died a virgin. She, of course, talks about his ass because it does belong to the people of America, according to Scott Lang, and Bruce is just staring off into the distance.

When it finally seems like she’s so upset by this idea that she can’t stop crying, Bruce tells her that Steve Rogers lost his virginity on the USO back in the ’40s and Jen quickly turns from crying drunk to being sober and screams “Captain America f**ks!” as Bruce is trying to figure out what is happening.

Is this game-changing for the MCU as a whole? Yes, now we know more about Steve Rogers, but it’s funny and a cute button to the earlier joke and a fun way to end the pilot episode.

Check back each week when we breakdown the latest mid-credits scene of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law!

