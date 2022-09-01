Each week, we have a fun new episode of Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to talk about, and this week is no different! We got to learn a bit more about Josh Segarra’s Pug, we saw Jen and Nikki dealing with the public image of She-Hulk, and we got to see Jen in action with the Abomination’s court case. But we also got an important reminder for us as the audience.

With the series’ third episode came a reminder that the show belongs to Jennifer Walters. In the first two episodes, we’ve had cameos from Bruce Banner and Emil Blonsky, and as we gear up to talk about the third episode, there’s another cameo in it that has Jennifer turning to the camera and reminding us that this is her show.

**Spoilers for the first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law lie ahead**

It’s easy to get lost in waiting for Matt Murdock to show up or talk about who else should be coming up in the next episodes of the series, but it is also important to remember that this show is about Jennifer. What’s great about episode 3, titled “The People vs. Emil Blonsky,” is that, despite having characters like Emil and Wong come in and take part in the storyline, it’s still Jen’s time to shine.

Jen in her element

We’ve seen Jen briefly in court in the series’ previous episodes. We saw her start her case, and then we watched as Titania threw it all to hell, and that was about it. In the second episode, she was searching for a job and deciding whether or not she wanted to head up the Superhuman Law Division. So this is the first time we’ve really gotten to see her as a lawyer, and it’s fun to see just how quick she is on her feet and how good she is.

From the end of episode 2, titled “Superhuman Law,” Jen has had to figure out how to spin Emil Blonsky clearly escaping jail in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. She’s given a gift in that it wasn’t Blonsky who wanted to escape. Wong took him out of jail in order to become Sorcerer Supreme, and while that’s a great explanation, Jen needs him to explain it to the parole board.

With each new wrench thrown into her plan, she stops and rolls with it, and it shows us just how good of a lawyer she actually is. She knows how to spin things, and she does it to get Blonsky out of jail, and hopefully it stays that way for him.

The cameos

Now, there were quite a few cameos in this episode. Outside of Blonsky and Wong, we also had Megan Thee Stallion show up in the series because of a case that Pug is working on, and look, here’s what is great about this show: None of the cameos really outshine Jen and her work—outside of Megan Thee Stallion because it is Megan Thee Stallion. And it makes sense within the context of the episode.

So Jen’s comment about cameos in the beginning and remembering whose show this is works because we do, at the end, still care about Jen and what’s happening in her life.

