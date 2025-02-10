‘She got BOOED out the stadium’: Donald Trump won’t leave Taylor Swift alone

Donald Trump seems to be so obsessed with Taylor Swift. At least, he can’t stop bringing up how she endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 election. And he just did it again at the Super Bowl.

Swift was in New Orleans at the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. As the game was under way, the jumbotron showed Swift and the audience began booing her. In the video, you can hear her asking what was going on as it is happening. It was truly a baffling reaction to swift that felt like misogyny at play. Why were football fans mad a woman was there to support her partner?

Better yet, why were these people booing her when she single-handedly brought more money to the city of New Orleans with her Eras Tour shows than the entire Super Bowl did? It is documented that Swift’s Eras Tour shows brought in close to $500 million to the city when the Super Bowl is roughly $480 million.

Booing aside, it seems as if Donald Trump used it as an opportunity to share that he didn’t get booed. Well, he did have someone giving him the bird well within view of him but he left that out of his post. Trump went to Truth Social to share a reaction to him at the Super Bowl vs. Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl. While it became a “thing” during the actual game, the President of the United States posting about a private citizen who was booed at the same venue he was at is…weird.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Hope Travis Kelce enjoyed playing for Trump!

Prior to the Super Bowl, Kelce was asked about Trump being in attendance. He did not praise Trump or share his support of him but rather just said that it would be cool to play for the President and gave his praise, instead, for America as a country. Kelce said during a press conference “I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there – it’s the best country in the world, so it’d be pretty cool.”

Fans and the media criticized his comments for a number of reasons. I’d like to point out that Trump has, continuously, yelled about Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift. He even posted on Truth Social, in all caps, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” prior to the election. So him saying it’d be cool to play for him was already gross.

But then this happened. And it was a very clear reminder that Trump was seemingly there to support the Chiefs (even though he would not say which team he was rooting for) because of Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Both have praised Trump in the past and the Philadelphia Eagles, who refused to go to the White House the last time they won because Trump was President, didn’t seem like the kind of team Trump would back.

But the fact that Swift was surrounded by people who have shared kind words about the President of the United States who had already mocked her and then had to sit through getting booed and then Trump posting about her while her boyfriend thought it was “cool” Trump was there is…a mess.



