Love Shane Madej and Ryan Bergara? Watch Their New YouTube Channel

Many of us came to love the chaotic energy that Shane Madej and Ryan Bergara brought to Buzzfeed Unsolved. The series that they started on YouTube gave us Bergara (the believer) trying his hardest to convince Madej (the skeptic) that ghosts were real. The two then embarked on two separate shows: Supernatural and True Crimes. While True Crimes was more of Bergara sitting down and explaining cases to Madej, Supernatural is really where the Ghoul Boys really shined.

The franchise gave us such classics as Madej dancing on Goatman’s bridge, Bergara going to a priest to get Holy Water because he’s afraid of demons, and Shane trying to get haunted doll Annabelle to possess Ryan. All hits and all glorious. So when it was announced that Supernatural (in particular) would be ending, fans were upset that our favorite ghost hunters were gone. Luckily for us all, Madej and Bergara are back with their own channel and ready to bring the scares to us once more!

Shane Madej and Ryan Bergara joined forces with Steven Lim to bring us more premium online content via Watcher Entertainment. The about section on the Watcher website describes the channel as follows: “Launched in January, 2020, Watcher is a new production studio from Steven Lim, Ryan Bergara, and Shane Madej. Having previously created the viral shows Worth It and BuzzFeed Unsolved, our founders took that knowledge and applied it to a company that is focused on creating television-caliber, unscripted series in the digital space. Our shows have a genuine curiosity and earnest exploration into a variety of topics including food, travel, horror and everything in between. We are committed to creating a community both in and outside the company, and look forward to continuing to add new shows and perspectives to our slate.”

There have been producing new content on their page featuring Lim, Bergara, and Madej, and now, we’re getting the Ghoul Boys back with a brand new ghost hunting show called Ghost Files.

The legacy of Shane and Ryan

Now, Shane Madej and Ryan Bergara became household names (for millennials, at least) when they started their ghost hunting adventure. From quoting Shane’s quips at demons like “Hey there demons, it’s me, ya boy”…

To Shane and Ryan fighting over whether or not Shane figured something out…

There are just so many aspects of both True Crime and Supernatural that warmed our hearts enough that we watched every single thing these two were willing to give us. The thought of not having more Madej and Bergara upset me, but luckily, just as I was getting ready to dive into the final season of Supernatural it was announced that the Ghoul Boys had a new show underway.

Will we still have moments of Shane dancing on Goatman’s bridge?

Or will the show be a different ghost-hunting adventure entirely? To be fair, I don’t care either way. I’m just happy that the Ghoul Boys are still going to be here to bring me my favorite sort of scares. Check out their Watcher channel here.

(image: Buzzfeed)

