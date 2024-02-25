Shane Gillis Makes His Sweaty, Awkward Debut on ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live used to create their lightning rod moments through incisive and cutting humor that spoke to the cultural moment. Now, the largely de-fanged comedy series courts controversy not through comedy, but via offensive, polarizing hosts.

Guests like Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Dave Chappelle are booked to woo right-wing viewers and generate headlines. Just a few weeks ago, SNL gave GOP candidate Nikki Haley a platform to mock Donald Trump and whitewash her racist comments about the Civil War.

While Lorne Michaels panders to both sides, it can’t be denied that platforming bigots also platforms their hateful views. That’s why most folks were upset when comedian Shane Gillis was booked to host. Gillis was hired as a featured player on SNL in 2019 but was fired days later when racist, misogynist, and homophobic slurs he made on his podcast surfaced.

In the years since, Gillis’ star has risen, with a new Netflix special and a successful podcasting career. And while he was too offensive to hire as a cast member, he apparently meets the standards for hosting.

During his opening monologue, Gillis immediately addressed the controversy stating, “Most of you probably have no idea who I am. I was actually fired from this show a while ago – but don’t look that up, please. If you don’t know who I am, please, don’t Google that. Don’t even worry about it.”

Gillis then launched into a middling monologue filled with nerves and repeated utterances that his best material wasn’t suited for television. Most of the material came from his stand-up, including a lengthy riff on people with Down Syndrome that both praised them and used the R-word. He also made a joke about how little boys are “gay” for their mothers. Groundbreaking stuff.

Perhaps the most frustrating thing about these edgelord comedians is that they think they’re doing something bold and outrageous. But jokes about race, sexuality, and disability are oldest, most unoriginal tricks in the book. It’s the very definition of hack work.

While his fans on social media praised Gillis for being politically incorrect, Gillis himself seemed chastened. The monologue was full of cringe and awkward moments, which Gillis clearly felt. Much like Jo Koy hosting the Golden Globes, Gillis owned his stale, cliche-filled bombs but kept going regardless.

The rest of the show was uneventful, with Gillis embodying variations of his conservative white guy character. Still, given his lackluster performance, was booking Gillis worth the conservative cache? There’s no shortage of talented comedians, actors, musicians, and athletes who would jump at the chance to host SNL. Why book someone who said so many offensive things about marginalized groups, especially when members of those groups comprise much of the show’s cast?

More broadly, why do we keep giving platforms to mediocre men with hateful views? Why do we indulge white male grievance at every turn? It’s a question Lorne Michaels will never have to answer, but it’s one that needs to be asked.

