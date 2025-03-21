Season 3 of ‘Severance’ is coming our way so let’s pray we don’t wait 3 years again

Unfortunately, Severance season 2 has ended. But we can still Praise Kier because it was already renewed for season 3 at Apple TV+!

As part of the announcement for the renewal, director Ben Stiller, writer and creator Dan Erickson, and star Adam Scott all talked about their excitement to keep Severance going. “Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” Stiller said in a statement release by Variety. “While I have no memory of this, I’m told making Season 3 will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.”

Scott shared his excitement to bring Mark back to life in another season but…he also had to make a joke. “I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast and crew, Apple and the whole Severance team,” said Scott. “Oh hey also — not a huge deal — but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.”

Erickson is excited to continue the story he created with the “greatest” team to him. “The idea of getting to make more Severance with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world’s finger traps combined,” said Erickson. “I can’t wait to continue spreading woe, frolic, dread and malice with these truly incredible people.”

So, what do we know so far about season 3 of Severance?

Is another three year wait ahead of us?

The last time Severance came to an end, we waited three years for answers. It hurt to just sit and question what is happening with a show we all love dearly. So the question is: Will that happen again?

Stiller was on the New Heights podcast, where he told host Travis Kelce that that is not the plan this time around. “No, no, the plan is not—definitely not,” Stiller said. “No, the plan is not, and hopefully, we’ll be announcing what the plan is very soon. That will not be that.” So at least that’s something. But that’s all we really know.



Who is clocking back into work?

As of this moment, we have no confirmed cast outside of Adam Scott. But given the fact that everyone returned for season 2, we can assume as much will happen for season 3. It will be interesting to see how Gemma (Dichen Lachman) fairs in the real world in comparison to Mark Scout since the ending of the season trapped Mark on the severed floor but, for now, it is up in the air who is all coming back and if we will have any new cast members join the series.

The full main cast includes Scott, Lachman, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Jen Tullock, Patricia Arquette, Robby Benson, Sarah Bock, Sydney Cole Alexander, Merritt Wever, Michael Chernus, John Noble, and Michael Siberry.

Until we know more, at least we have the knowledge that more Severance is coming our way!

