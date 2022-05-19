Seven Seas Entertainment is a manga company I’m familiar with. While they do offer more than “I’m gay and feeling things” stories, those are the manga I gravitate toward when I’m adding more of their titles to my way-too-full bookshelf. From the “Oh THAT’S where that art meme comes from” comedy Go For It, Nakamura to heartfelt one-shots like Our Dining Table and more serious LGBTQ+ stories like Our Dreams At Dusk and My Lesbian Experience With Loneliness, there’s a decent amount of queer manga options in their catalog.

So now is the perfect time for them to add more. According to their press release, “Seven Seas Entertainment is excited to announce two all-new labels: Seven Seas BL and Seven Seas GL. After years of publishing bestselling content in both the BL/Boys’ Love genre (about men loving men) and the GL/Girls’ Love/yuri genre (about women loving women), Seven Seas offers these two new labels to help readers easily discover the content they crave in an ever-expanding manga marketplace.”

Well, shit.

(Fox)

Since the company was already releasing a decent amount of manga like this, I can only imagine how much will be coming now that they have dedicated labels for it. At the moment, there are five titles headed our way (six, technically, since one is a manga and a light novel). I’ll list them below with summaries and release dates.

The Titan’s Bride

(ITKZ)

Synopsis: In this Mature-rated Boys’ Love fantasy isekai that inspired an anime, there’s nothing small about the love between a human and a titan prince! Mizuki Kouichi is about to take his final exams and graduate from high school when he suddenly finds himself transported to a fantasy world–specifically, to a kingdom of titans! The country’s beautiful denizens are almost twice the size of Kouichi, who was a tall basketball star back home. To his surprise, one of the giants, Prince Caius, claims Kouichi as his bride! Due to a dire prophecy, the prince’s upcoming nuptials cannot be with anyone of his world, so he’s happy to take Kouichi as his “wife.” What starts as big trouble for Kouichi turns into a grand romantic adventure when he finds out that Caius truly has a lot of love to give. Seven Seas’ special print release of this Mature-rated favorite will feature the completely uncensored original art not available in other editions.

Release date: October 2022

Label: Boys’ Love

Entangled With You: The Garden of 100 Grasses

(Aki Aoi)

Summary: A beautiful and self-contained Boys’ Love fairy tale set in the deep, dark woods! Once upon a time, Marcel’s sister fell in the forest while gathering herbs. Her injuries were grave and Marcel was at a loss for what to do, until a fearsome horned man appeared, offering help–in exchange for a promise. Now, ten years later, Marcel returns to the woods, steeling himself for death. Instead, he finds something quite different: a gentle soul, friendship…and perhaps something more.

Release date: December 2022

Label: Boys’ Love

I’m Kinda Chubby and I’m Your Hero

(Nore)

Summary: Lights, camera, Boys’ Love! Honjiro is a rookie actor trying his best to land a breakout role, but he fears that his weight stands in the way of his dreams. One day, he’s surprised by fan mail full of sweets. The package came from Konnosuke, a local pastry chef–Honjiro’s first major fan! As Konnosuke supports Honjiro’s work and gives him new confidence to face the stage, will their relationship grow beyond just aspiring star and fanboy?

Release date: January 2023

Label: Boys’ Love

Asumi-chan Is Interested in Lesbian Brothels!

(Kuro Itsuki)

Summary: A Mature-rated, sweet and sexy yuri rom-com about self-discovery and the search for lost love! Sweet but awkward college student Asumi never got over her childhood crush on her old friend Mai. She’s mortified by the memory of their first kiss, which couldn’t have gone worse. When she discovers that Mai may be working at a nearby brothel, she sees her chance for redemption. There’s only one catch: none of the girls on the brothel’s website use their real names. Goaded along by a more experienced friend, Asumi begins a journey of exploring her sexuality, trying new fetishes, and getting comfortable in her own skin as she sleeps with the brothel’s women one at a time in her search for Mai. Is it possible Mai is searching for her out there, too? And when they finally reunite, will Asumi be experienced and confident this time?

Release date: November 2022

Label: Girls’ Love

There’s No Freaking Way I’ll be Your Lover! Unless … (Light Novel) and (Manga)

(Teren Mikami, Eku Takeshima, and Musshu)

Summary: A high school yuri comedy about fake dating, real dating, competitive dating–and one very overwhelmed girl who’s accidentally doing all three at once?! Renako Amaori is leaving her awkward and lonely junior high school life behind, determined to become a normal girl with normal friends in high school. Glamorous, confident Mai Ouzuka is Renako’s total opposite: wealthy, outgoing, and a literal fashion model. Against the odds, the two girls form an immediate connection. Renako thinks she may have found the best friend of her dreams…until Mai’s romantic confession sends her into a tailspin. Renako wants to prove to Mai that being BFFs is better than being girlfriends, but Mai is dead set on convincing Renako that they’re destined to be lovers. Let the love games begin!

Release date: May 2023

Label: Girls’ Love

(featured image: Nore/Teren Mikami, Eku Takeshima, and Musshu)

