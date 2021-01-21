Seth Rogen Schools Failed Fascist Ted Cruz on Twitter To Our Delight

Yesterday’s inauguration was filled with stirring speeches, moving tributes, and the hope and optimism that come with booting a fascist and malevolent president out of office. But of course, it was a sad day for Trump sycophants, who now find themselves either unemployed, out of power, or both. One such loyalist is Texas Senator/Antisemity Sam Ted Cruz, who decided to slam President Biden over rejoining the Paris Climate Accords.

In a deeply ignorant tweet, Cruz claimed that Biden was “more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.”

By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 20, 2021

It’s an absurd claim, especially considering that the Paris Climate Accords have nothing to do with Paris itself (it’s where the pact was made). It also parrots Trump’s talking points, because I guess when your comms director resigns you just have to copy and paste what your dear leader wrote:

If you’re going to plagiarize, maybe try someone new. pic.twitter.com/kkmkTyumey — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 21, 2021

And as for Pittsburgh, their Mayor Bill Peduto quote tweeted Cruz with “Are you kidding me? Here we go, again…” referring to Peduto’s longstanding support of the Paris Climate Accords and environmentalism.

Are you kidding me? Here we go, again… https://t.co/3WDuRqHFyX — bill peduto (@billpeduto) January 21, 2021

Fact: Hillary Clinton received 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement @HillaryClinton https://t.co/cibJyT7MAK — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

It’s especially galling considering Cruz just spent two months desperately trying to disenfranchise the will of the voters in Pennsylvania. His lies about voter fraud were a direct inciting influence on the Capitol riots just two weeks ago. Twitter users were quick to remind him, but beloved actor and TMS sex symbol Seth Rogen summed it up best:

Fuck off you fascist. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021

Cruz tried to come for Rogen by painting him as an out of touch Hollywood liberal, but failed miserably:

Haha get fucked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you fucking clown. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021

Rogen responded by tweeting, “If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherfucker for you,” before adding “Also I’m in four unions.”

Also I’m in four unions. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021

It’s quite clear that Ted Cruz fancies himself the heir to Donald Trump’s racist, conspiracy-spouting cabal of deplorables. It’s certainly a pivot for the Princeton University and Harvard Law School grad, whose ambition to run for president in 2024 is nakedly obvious. But Cruz’s participation in encouraging the Capitol riots may very well be his downfall, as his fellow senators are calling for his expulsion.

Say what you will about Seth Rogen, but I’ve never seen violent insurrectionists storm the Capitol, murder a cop, and steal government documents ever say “I think Seth Rogen would want us to do this so I think we’re good.” — John Rogers (@jonrog1) January 21, 2021

Seth Rogen putting Ted Cruz in a body bag is the energy I strive for pic.twitter.com/maUlnbcTge — Pat Brennan (@patbrennan88) January 21, 2021

I guess it’s true what they say: you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become Ted Cruz.

(featured image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

