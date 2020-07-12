Things We Saw Today: These Care Home Residents Are Recreating Famous Album Covers

I am endlessly impressed by the creativity and ingenuity folks are showing while under quarantine. Whether it’s learning a new language, creating art, or building your very own Rube Goldberg machine, it is fascinating to see what we’re capable of during lockdown. Which brings us to this delightful photo project from the residents and caregivers at Sydmar Lodge Care Home in Edgware, England.

The seniors and staff have been recreating iconic album covers, and the results are truly awesome:

Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1Sw — Robert Speker (@robertspeker) July 10, 2020

The entertainment manager in my nan's care home decided to recreate album covers with some of the residents.

This is my nan. pic.twitter.com/0e6bAzVW97 — Tim Frost (@TimFrost23) July 11, 2020

The project was the brainchild of the home’s entertainment manager Robert Speker, who was looking for ways to keep everyone’s spirits up after 4 months of lockdown. Seniors, as we all know, are a high risk group for COVID-19, so keeping them safe is paramount. And that’s not the only activity Speker had for the residents. Musicians and performers gave concerts just outside the glass doors of the living areas. They also filmed some quarantine challenge videos:

Residents at Sydmar Lodge Care Home did the #StayAtHomeChallenge #ToiletRollChallengehttps://t.co/91aze07w6l Please retweet! Stay At Home. Protect the NHS. Save lives. — Robert Speker (@robertspeker) March 30, 2020

Even after all these months, there’s still some fun to be had in quarantine after all.

(image: Twitter/Robert Speker)

Calling all Klingons! There’s a new rule book out for the Star Trek role-playing game. (via io9)

Feast your eyes on this lovely Hannibal reunion! (via Nerdist)

Check out the first trailer for the animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks. (via CBR)

Phew! Disney+ will not be censoring Hugh Jackman’s butt in X-Men: Days of Future Past. (via Variety)

A rare Super Mario Bros. Nintendo cartridge just sold at auction for $114,000. (via CNN)

Here are some movie musicals to watch after Hamilton. (via Polygon) VELMA IS CANONICALLY A LESBIAN THIS IS THE BEST THING THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED TO ME pic.twitter.com/l3f1wZLqIr — alex (@loventhunders) July 12, 2020

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com