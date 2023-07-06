We All Want Nick Fury and Talos To Kiss, Right?

Often, especially with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re given characters who have a lot of sexual tension together, but we know that we’re not going to see them smooch. Think about how often you wanted Tony Stark and Steve Rogers to just kiss and make up with each other. Now, a new relationship has blossomed thanks to Marvel’s latest project, and I have one important question to ask: Talos and NickFury should totally kiss in Secret Invasion, right?

From the first episode of Secret Invasion landing on Disney+, the tension was there. In fact, that same tension started back in Captain Marvel and has just gotten to an overpowering point now with Secret Invasion. So far, the show has really been rooted in Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) discovering there were more Skrulls on Earth than he originally thought and not knowing who he can trust in the war that Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) is brewing between the humans and the Skrulls.

The one person Fury does have on his side is Talos (Ben Menelsohn), as well as Fury’s wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard). Both are Skrulls and both seem to have Fury wrapped around their fingers, so as is always the case with movies and television shows nowadays, I have to ask: Why are all these people not just smooching each other? There is absolutely not reason why Talos, Priscilla, and Nick can’t all be in a throuple together, especially since Soren passed away.

Even if she were still alive, I’m sure Soren would join in because everyone should kiss a little! Then maybe Nick and Talos wouldn’t be fighting with each other on moving trains and being petty because of said fight. Anyway, Nick and Talos did touch foreheads, so my need for them to kiss is not outlandish!

Everyone should kiss always

There has been, for some time, a lack of smooching in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When there have been kisses, they are not necessarily the kisses that fans want, so this does feel like one of those moments where we’re all setting ourselves up for disaster in wanting them to just give each other a little peck. Still, the main point of this is that we all have to at least acknowledge the tension between Talos and Nick.

Sure, this is one of the first times we’re seeing Nick Fury with someone he considers a friend, but my god the two of them bicker like a married couple and even put their foreheads on each other! There is no way you can watch Secret Invasion without shipping it a little bit. My plea is this: What if the war ends with Nick, Talos, and Priscilla all living happily as a throuple in their nice home together? Wouldn’t that be a nice change of pace for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and make us all happy? We don’t even need to see Talos smooching them all! We can just live in our fanfic dreams but make it happen.

