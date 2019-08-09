comScore
Don’t Panic! Sean Astin Is Just Trending Because He’s Awesome, and We All Love Him.

Wholesome trending is the best trending.

August 9th, 2019

Sean Astin in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

First of all, we’re all going to sit down and have a talk about Sean Astin if you know him as Bob from Stranger Things, because you need to be embraced by Rudy’s joy. Second, he’s trending on Twitter for being awesome, so maybe look into why he’s so awesome? Anyway, that’s exactly what’s happening. We all logged onto Twitter.com this morning and saw Sean Astin trending, and if you’re like me, you had a bit of a heart attack until you realized he was trending because people just really love Sean Astin.

Can you blame them? The Goonies star has brought so many iconic characters to life through the years, and with each new role, our love and appreciation for him as grown.

Do you know why we were so worried about Sean Astin’s name trending? Why we had fear in our hearts?

Sean Astin as Samwise

That thing? Sean Astin.

In all seriousness, he just started trending, and even Sean Astin himself was a little confused as to why.

I’m going to be completely honest: I grew up with a best friend who I loved to watch The Goonies with, so whenever someone says “Sean Astin,” I just start quoting it and eventually yell, “GOONIES NEVER SAY DIE” in someone’s face, and I think that’s okay.

Sean Astin in the Goonies

Let’s get into why Astin was even trending in the first place.

So, I think I cracked the code. This well-meaning soul wanted to share some love for our favorite hobbit:

The problem is that we all suddenly felt ancient because the kids are calling him “Sean Astin from Stranger Things.” So, fans realizing that Sean Astin was trending and then why Sean Astin was trending took to their accounts to share their love for Mikey/Samwise/Rudy/Bob, because he’s always been awesome.

A favorite of mine is next, because Sean Astin in 50 First Dates is Oscar-worthy.

Anyway, the point of the matter is that Sean Astin is a delight and wonderful, and I’m incredibly glad that he has remained as such.

