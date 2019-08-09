Don’t Panic! Sean Astin Is Just Trending Because He’s Awesome, and We All Love Him.

First of all, we’re all going to sit down and have a talk about Sean Astin if you know him as Bob from Stranger Things, because you need to be embraced by Rudy’s joy. Second, he’s trending on Twitter for being awesome, so maybe look into why he’s so awesome? Anyway, that’s exactly what’s happening. We all logged onto Twitter.com this morning and saw Sean Astin trending, and if you’re like me, you had a bit of a heart attack until you realized he was trending because people just really love Sean Astin.

Can you blame them? The Goonies star has brought so many iconic characters to life through the years, and with each new role, our love and appreciation for him as grown.

Do you know why we were so worried about Sean Astin’s name trending? Why we had fear in our hearts?

That thing? Sean Astin.

In all seriousness, he just started trending, and even Sean Astin himself was a little confused as to why.

Whew, couldn’t sleep tonight, woulda missed “Sean Astin” & my Mom trending #1. The thread is like my kids fighting over who gets to hug me first and take a trip with me. If y’all watch pt. 2 of #NoGoodNick on @netflix 2day, you’ll get us a 2nd season. I’ll post more Otter pics! pic.twitter.com/3yqoTmMckx — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) August 9, 2019

I’m going to be completely honest: I grew up with a best friend who I loved to watch The Goonies with, so whenever someone says “Sean Astin,” I just start quoting it and eventually yell, “GOONIES NEVER SAY DIE” in someone’s face, and I think that’s okay.

Let’s get into why Astin was even trending in the first place.

Why is Sean Astin trending???? **checks** Just because he’s awesome. Phew. pic.twitter.com/EpvFcvs38x — alex. (@AlexEssentially) August 9, 2019

So, I think I cracked the code. This well-meaning soul wanted to share some love for our favorite hobbit:

idk who needed this but sean astin from stranger things with an otter pic.twitter.com/DuzkGt4Ld5 — sam 🍒 (@samxgrace) August 8, 2019

The problem is that we all suddenly felt ancient because the kids are calling him “Sean Astin from Stranger Things.” So, fans realizing that Sean Astin was trending and then why Sean Astin was trending took to their accounts to share their love for Mikey/Samwise/Rudy/Bob, because he’s always been awesome.

Sean Astin deserved a goddamn Oscar nomination for the third LORD OF THE RINGS, not to be turned into “Sean Astin from STRANGER THINGS.” He did not trek all the way to Mordor for that shit. pic.twitter.com/wz0ULezkFP — James D.F. Hannah (@JDFHannah) August 9, 2019

sean astin did not play iconic roles like mikey walsh, samwise gamgee, rudy ruettiger, and billy tepper, for him to be known as the actor from stranger things — el🧸 (@chicctrl) August 9, 2019

A favorite of mine is next, because Sean Astin in 50 First Dates is Oscar-worthy.

Sean Astin didn’t absolutely OWN this outfit just to be referred to as “Sean Astin from Stranger Things” pic.twitter.com/THtoq48K5N — Sarah (@Sarahflo93) August 9, 2019

>Sean Astin

>from Stranger Things >as if this MF didn’t take the One ring to Mordor or save the soul of Notre Dame football https://t.co/vWmFABzYiW — El Oshcuro (@DaveOshry) August 9, 2019

I’ve never felt older than I did while reading the words “sean astin from stranger things” https://t.co/XYKNqctTiN — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 9, 2019

Anyway, the point of the matter is that Sean Astin is a delight and wonderful, and I’m incredibly glad that he has remained as such.

(image: New Line)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—