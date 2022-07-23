SDCC 2022: ‘HerUniverse Fashion Show’ Returns to the Runway | The Mary Sue

The HerUniverse Fashion Show is back and better than ever! The show has been virtual for the past two years but has made its triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con 2022. To reflect the homecoming, this year’s theme was “Coming Home: Wizard of Oz.” As such, co-hosts Nina West and Ashley Eckstein rocked two magical looks inspired by Glinda the Good Witch and Dorothy Gale.

After reintroducing the show, the hosts introduced the judges which included last year’s winners, Teighlor Johnson, Skyler Barrett, and Vivien Lee, and gave them the chance to finally walk the runway.

This year’s show saw 26 designers compete for the opportunity to design a HerUniverse collection for Hot Topic and The Marvels (2023).

All of this years’ finalists’ looks are available to view here:

This years’ looks were inspired by Turning Red, Perry the Platypus from Phineas and Ferb, Studio Ghibli’s Ponyo, Mrs. Potts from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Tinkerbell from Disney’s Peter Pan, Oh the Places We’ll Go by Dr. Seuss, Bruno from Disney’s Encanto, The Matrix: Resurrections, My Hero Academia, Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, Doctor Strange, BTS, the CW’s 100, Our Flag Means Death, the city of Gondor from The Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lizzy McGuire Movie, Into the Spiderverse, The Haunted Mansion, Yzma from Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove, Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Hades from Disney’s Hercules, Ghostface and Casey Becker from Scream, No-Face from Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, Doctor Octopus fromSpider-Man, and Godzilla.

As always, this show highlighted the creativity in Geek circles, amongst everyone from professional tailors and cosplayers to casual hobbyists and newcomers, people of all ages and genders coming together to celebrate fandom and Geek Couture.

Hosts Ashley Eckstein and Nina West also donned additional looks inspired by Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion and performed the dance from the movie, before finishing the show in outfits inspire by Captain Marvel.

HerUniverse also took the time to reveal their collection for the Harajuku collective, which will be a pop-up shop collaboration with Studio Ghibli debuting in Tokyo.

Slight spoilers for anyone who wants to see the results for themselves!

The show had 2 winners! Michael Burson (@thewizardtailor) won the audience choice with his Doctor Strange: Hellfire Gala look and Cindy Guillermo Heselton (@sinnanoms) won the Judge’s choice for her CAGED look inspired by Turning Red, both of which were wild and sensational.

But all of the looks were awe-inspiring so be sure to check them and the designers out! I already can’t wait for next year and whatever comes next for these designers and the show!

