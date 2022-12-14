Paramount has finally released the first teaser trailer for Scream 6 (because I guess we’re back to numbering them) and it already has us screaming for more! The sixth film in the classic meta-horror franchise follows 2022’s Scream reboot, and while Neve Campbell won’t be reprising her iconic role as Sydney Prescott, there’s still plenty to be excited about. Here’s everything we know about Scream 6 so far.

Release date

The release date for Scream 6 March 10, 2023. It was moved up a few weeks, as the film was originally slated to be released on March 31, 2023. Still, that’s a pretty quick turnaround for the sequel to the previous Scream, which was released on January 14, 2022.

Trailer

We get our first look at “Ghostface Takes Manhattan” in the teaser trailer, which features multiple people wearing Ghostface masks on the New York subway on Halloween. Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) and their friend Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) hop on the train, only to quickly realize they’re surrounded by possible killers—but who’s actually the killer?

All the Halloween costumes in the teaser make for fun little easter eggs: There’s a Chucky, a Babadook, and even a woman dressed like Samara Weaving’s Grace in Ready or Not—which shares directors with Scream 6 and its predecessor.

pinhead, jason, chucky, grace… and tara’s favorite the babadook. i just know there’s a freddy hidden in there! #Scream6 pic.twitter.com/mD7OP6SxSb — shivers (@thecroakerqueen) December 14, 2022

Cast

Many (surviving) actors/characters are returning from the previous movie, including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding. While Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott won’t be returning over a pay dispute, Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed (from Scream 4) will be returning. Hayden’s return is especially interesting as fans thought her character had died at the end of Scream 4, but a thumbnail of a YouTube video in Scream (2022) revealed that she survived the events of the movie and, like Sidney, talks openly with the public about her experience as a survivor.

This movie also features new cast members and characters like Devyn Nekoda as Alison, Josh Segarra as David, Liana Liberato as Carly, Tony Revolori as Gabe, Jack Champion as Evan, Samara Weaving as a yet unnamed character, Dermot Mulroney as Williams, Henry Czerny as Professor Freddie, Thomas Cadrot as Brooks, Andre Anthony as Frankie, and Frank Fiola as a New York cop.

Plot

Scream 6 follows the survivors of the Ghostface killings as they “leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.” The fact that Henry Czerny is playing a professor indicates to me that at least some of the characters will be in college, much like how the Ghostface killings followed Sidney and Randy to Windsor college in Scream 2. Hopefully, the Meeks twins can avoid meeting the same fate as their uncle.

