‘Scary Movie 6’ release date, confirmed

If anyone has mastered the art of blending parody, satire, and slapstick humor in horror cinema, it’s the Wayans brothers and the Scary movie franchise. Spanning five films between 2000 and 2013, the franchise will soon return with its sixth installment after a hiatus of over a decade.

The first Scary Movie, released in 2000, instantly became a trailblazer in the parody genre with its one-of-a-kind approach to horror-comedy. It spoofed iconic horror films like Scream (1996) and I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), easily sideswiping any competition from other horror features on the big screen. The film remains the highest-grossing entry in the franchise, but that actually represents a problem.

Scary Movie 2, which came just a year later, parodied haunted houses and supernatural horror films like The Haunting (1999), and The Exorcist (1973). However, it could only amass roughly half its predecessor’s earnings on a larger budget. Scary Movie 2 wasn’t met with good critic reviews and probably only worked because of the popularity of the first film.

Even so, the franchise spawned 3 more movies with a fourth on the way. Now, Scary Movie 6 finally has a release date.

On January 25, 2025, Marlon Wayans took to his Instagram again and announced the much-anticipated release date of Scary Movie 6. With the caption “Mark your calendars …,” Wayans revealed the release date of Scary Movie 6 to be June 12, 2026. This means there will be a huge 13-year gap between the last installment and the upcoming one.

Paramount and Miramax will handle the film’s distribution, and Rick Alvarez has been tapped to write the script. More details about the creative team or the cast are currently under wraps, but the film is scheduled to begin filming sometime in 2025. So, we will slowly uncover more details as we move closer to the release date.

Scary Movie 3, 4, and 5 had to work harder at the box office, leaving things difficult for Scary Movie 6

Seeing the usual formula failing, the franchise’s later installments parodied a wider range of genres and films on top of spoofing horror. This helped Scary Movie 3 become the second highest-grossing film in the series with $220.7 million earned at the box office, but things only went downhill afterward. Scary Movie 4 and 5 opened to mediocre reviews and lukewarm audience reactions. This made the prospect of Scary Movie 6 unlikely.

Because of the dying popularity, the franchise went on a hiatus since 2013, until Marlon Wayans announced late last year that the Wayans brothers were returning to the Scary Movie franchise after almost 20 years. Owing to this huge gap, Scary Movie 6 may be able to win audiences back by introducing modern themes into its overused tropes and playing on the nostalgia card.

