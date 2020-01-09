comScore

Yoda With Human Skin Is a Cursed Image

By Rachel LeishmanJan 9th, 2020, 2:23 pm

Yoda ponders the Force in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

I was going to start this off by being nice, but no. Yoda with human skin is a cursed image, and I’m absolutely horrified by it. If you have yet to be cursed, beware. It’s going to be in this article, and it will, without a shadow of a doubt, make you cry.

An artist by the name of Andrea Eusebi decided a few years back, for whatever reason, that Yoda needed human skin, and now it’s going around the internet freaking people out. I jokingly said that it looked like my grandfather, to which my mother responded that I was being mean. Still, I stand by my statement. The difference is, I love my grandfather, and I’m absolutely terrified of whatever this Yoda creation is.

The problem is, Andrea Eusebi is extremely talented, and this is almost too good, and it makes me want to crawl out of my skin, but also, I cannot stop looking at it. So please, enjoy.

 

Personal old project

As you can see, it’s terrifying. Twitter, however, is somewhat mixed on whether we should burn it or appreciate whatever it is.

At least we’ll always have baby Yoda.

Do you want to wash out your eyes? Are you terrified and planning to have nightmares tonight? Let us know in the comments below!

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!