I was going to start this off by being nice, but no. Yoda with human skin is a cursed image, and I’m absolutely horrified by it. If you have yet to be cursed, beware. It’s going to be in this article, and it will, without a shadow of a doubt, make you cry.

An artist by the name of Andrea Eusebi decided a few years back, for whatever reason, that Yoda needed human skin, and now it’s going around the internet freaking people out. I jokingly said that it looked like my grandfather, to which my mother responded that I was being mean. Still, I stand by my statement. The difference is, I love my grandfather, and I’m absolutely terrified of whatever this Yoda creation is.

The problem is, Andrea Eusebi is extremely talented, and this is almost too good, and it makes me want to crawl out of my skin, but also, I cannot stop looking at it. So please, enjoy.

View this post on Instagram Personal old project A post shared by Andrea Eusebi (@andrea.eusebi) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:53am PST

As you can see, it’s terrifying. Twitter, however, is somewhat mixed on whether we should burn it or appreciate whatever it is.

He looks like a Nice version of the goblins that work at Gringotts Wizarding Bank. #HarryPotter #StarWars 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6zzbg1ySzK — Goldilox (@Goldilox1733) January 8, 2020

Okay, fine, after 40 years, the secret is finally out. Despite decades of lies, Lucasfilm has finally been forced to concede Yoda was neither a puppet nor a CGI effect, but the brilliant performance of actor Harris Yulberger, victim of a rare bone disorder. https://t.co/2CDQjCfTak — Gerry Conway (@gerryconway) January 9, 2020

just found out what yoda would like if he was human….. can somebody get some soap for my eyes pls. pic.twitter.com/oadgXbWRIb — BeanBoy (@irani_max) January 9, 2020

Are we human, or are we yoda 🤔🤔😔 pic.twitter.com/O4i7LV4E8R — nahtand (@Nahtanddo) January 9, 2020

YODA if he had a human skin shade instead of his luminous green.

Yes? Or nah ? pic.twitter.com/wkNxCz00tt — Alicia Marie 🔜 ALA Sat (@AliciaMarieBODY) January 9, 2020

It’s like Dobby had sex with Yogurt from Spaceballs and this is what popped out. — joe-joe and kim (plus jeff and danielle) (@joejoehasfun) January 9, 2020

At least we’ll always have baby Yoda.

Right into your heart I ride. pic.twitter.com/yP4I2UsP2S — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) January 9, 2020

Do you want to wash out your eyes? Are you terrified and planning to have nightmares tonight? Let us know in the comments below!

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com