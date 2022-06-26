Former White House Press Secretary and professional liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders is back at it. Sanders aka Aunt Lydia with LESS charisma, recently clenched the republican nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election, and given the states’ conservative majority, will likely win. And like all conservative politicians, Sanders was thrilled about the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Christo-fascist Supreme Court. On the campaign trail, Sanders made a promise, saying “We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders after her gubernatorial primary win: "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom."



Um. pic.twitter.com/qNsWoxUmJU — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 26, 2022

Uh-oh, who wants to tell her about Sandy Hook or Parkland or Uvalde or Santa Fe High School or the countless other school shootings that have massacred children and devastated communities? Of course, this is a rhetorical question: Sarah Huckabee Sanders is well aware of the deadly and uniquely American tragedy of school shootings. She just doesn’t give a shit. Because republicans like Sanders only care about children while they’re a cluster of cells in the womb. But once those babies are born, they’re on their own. No maternal care, no solution to the baby formula shortage, no child tax credit, no subsidized childcare, and absolutely no school safety. While Joe Biden signed a bipartisan gun control bill this week (the first of its kind in decades) it is the barest of bare minimums when it comes to common-sense gun reform in this country.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders just said that she'll make sure that "when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom…"



Um, who is going to tell her? — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) June 26, 2022

And most republican politicians didn’t even support the watered-down bill. Ted Cruz advised schools to limit their entryways to a single door (makes sense!) while other are more concerned about drag shows than, you know, bullets. And of course, there is the ubiquitous “thoughts and prayers” that do nothing. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, like most republican politicians, believe that guns should have more rights than women. Arkansas is one of the 13 states that have trigger laws which will ban abortion in the state.

Many took to social media to slam Sanders for her out of touch and vile rhetoric:

Also Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "We will make sure that when a kid is in a classroom, they're as safe as a puppy in the woods with my brother." https://t.co/36a0x4pmRB — Ryan Adams 🎞️🏳️‍🌈🌻🇺🇦 (@filmystic) June 26, 2022

Yes, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is this dumb, tone-deaf, and disgusting.



That’s why she lasted so long in the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/qZ6kUkpX2o — JAKE (@USMC_Liberal) June 26, 2022

📌Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she’ll "make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom."



📌This might be THE stupidest, most tone-deaf thing I have ever heard. Given who her bozo father is, that's really saying something … — D. Earl Stephens ✍️ (@EarlOfEnough) June 26, 2022

Sarah Huckabee Sanders out here talking about keeping the fetus in the womb safe like kids in school as if the fetus is in there dialing 911 and practising active shooter drills. — Covie (@covie_93) June 26, 2022

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom.” Last month, 19 children and 2 educators were shot to death in a school while two dozen armed officers stood outside and did precisely jack shit. No, thank you. — Bud McBride, MSc 🏳️‍🌈☮️ (@PSBud17) June 26, 2022

Fuuuuuuck Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the AR-15 she rode in on. https://t.co/4EjnGgGSe2 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 26, 2022

My daughter was murdered in her classroom. When @SarahHuckabee says "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom" I take notice.



Sarah, your bullshit is deadly to kids when they are born. pic.twitter.com/ubnJeNKTQa — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 26, 2022

