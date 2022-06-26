Sarah Huckabee Sanders: End of Roe v. Wade Will Make Kids in the Womb ‘As Safe as They Are in a Classroom’ and YIKES
Former White House Press Secretary and professional liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders is back at it. Sanders aka Aunt Lydia with LESS charisma, recently clenched the republican nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election, and given the states’ conservative majority, will likely win. And like all conservative politicians, Sanders was thrilled about the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Christo-fascist Supreme Court. On the campaign trail, Sanders made a promise, saying “We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom.”
Uh-oh, who wants to tell her about Sandy Hook or Parkland or Uvalde or Santa Fe High School or the countless other school shootings that have massacred children and devastated communities? Of course, this is a rhetorical question: Sarah Huckabee Sanders is well aware of the deadly and uniquely American tragedy of school shootings. She just doesn’t give a shit. Because republicans like Sanders only care about children while they’re a cluster of cells in the womb. But once those babies are born, they’re on their own. No maternal care, no solution to the baby formula shortage, no child tax credit, no subsidized childcare, and absolutely no school safety. While Joe Biden signed a bipartisan gun control bill this week (the first of its kind in decades) it is the barest of bare minimums when it comes to common-sense gun reform in this country.
And most republican politicians didn’t even support the watered-down bill. Ted Cruz advised schools to limit their entryways to a single door (makes sense!) while other are more concerned about drag shows than, you know, bullets. And of course, there is the ubiquitous “thoughts and prayers” that do nothing. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, like most republican politicians, believe that guns should have more rights than women. Arkansas is one of the 13 states that have trigger laws which will ban abortion in the state.
