Sam Wilson May Still Suit up as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

**Potential minor spoilers ahead!**

At the end of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, we were under the impression that Sam Wilson was going to take on the Captain America shield—a welcome addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in my opinion. But the more I learn about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the more it seems that Marvel is going to try to make Sam Wilson fight for what is rightfully his.

Recently, toy packaging confirmed that the U.S. Agent (John Walker) is coming for Sam Wilson’s shield, and now, according to ComicBook.com, there’s a prototype toy that may be Sam Wilson’s version of Cap. It could just be a figure for Sam as Captain America because that is something that already exists in the world of comics, or it could be something else entirely in its unfinished state, but it would make sense for it to really be a prototype for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

But beyond all of that, it does give me a little bit of hope that we’ll get to see Sam in his full Captain America uniform before the end of the series. That being said, I think it’s going to be quite a battle for Sam to regain what’s rightfully his because the U.S. government isn’t going to make it easy.

As I’ve said before, there’s a beautiful page from Captain America: Sam Wilson #13 (2016), written by Nick Spencer, that I want the show to include.

This idea that Sam Wilson doesn’t deserve the shield is something that was played with in the comics and mainly stems from the government not liking that Steve Rogers thought that it was his own personal shield to give away. But I’m interested to see how the show is going to approach that idea.

Are they going to focus on the government thinking that Cap’s shield is theirs despite it … living in Tony’s garage for the last five years? Or is it going to be rooted in their outstanding hatred for Cap and everyone who supported him when he was a “war criminal” before Infinity War?

I trust that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will handle this storyline in a new and exciting way, and I’m interested to see how John Walker plays with Sam, Bucky, and even Sharon Carter. Each of these characters sort of got the short end of the stick when it came to screentime in the overall MCU, so I want this show to explore these characters and why we love them on a deeper level while (hopefully) not focusing all their time and energy on the U.S. government and John Walker.

Because, no matter where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier take us, I hope it ends with us getting to see Sam Wilson with the shield that is rightfully his.

(via ComicBook.com, image: Marvel Entertainment)

