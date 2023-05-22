Who Are Sai and Leo? Meet the Cutest New ‘One Piece’ Couple

(Toei)

WHO ARE ALL THESE PEOPLE?!

I can’t do it anymore. I SAID I CAN’T DO IT. One Piece has been going for over 20 YEARS. Thousands of episodes and Luffy STILL hasn’t found the One Piece. AND WE DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT THE ONE PIECE IS. I’ve got a bajillion characters to keep track of here already, and now I gotta jog my overstuffed memory and tell you who these people are?! I’ve watched so much One Piece that I don’t even know who I AM ANYMORE.

I’m sorry. That was uncalled for. You wanted to know about Sai and Leo in One Piece, correct? Allow me to explain.

Sai and Leo: One Piece‘s Cutest Couple

Their meet-cute was perfect. Sai is the pride of the Chinjao family, a grizzled veteran who leads the Happo Navy. Leo is a dwarf from the Tontatta Kingdom, and he leads the Tontatta Pirates. They both have successful careers as individuals, but they realized that their lives weren’t truly complete without each other.

It doesn’t matter that the giant Sai is married to a woman named Baby 5, a former leader of the Donquixote pirates. I bet it’s an open relationship. After all, who else but Leo could possibly understand Sai’s checkered past?

Sai’s grandfather Don Chinjao and brother Boo once competed in the Corrida Colosseum to win the Mera Mera no Mi Devil Fruit and throw a wrench in the gears of the Donquixote family’s weapons-dealing business. They lose the fight, but soon rally the other gladiators competing at Corrida to lay the hurt on Donquixote Doflamingo, who is holed up in his royal palace. Luffy and his crew eventually joined Sai in his fight, and after Doflamingo was defeated, Sai swore his allegiance to Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew.

The little Leo also has a thing for both violence and Luffy, so he and Sai have that in common! We’re first introduced to Leo on Green Bit, a seemingly uninhabited jungle island. What was he doing? Attacking some Marines! A favorite piratical pastime. Leo later found out that one of his friends was kidnapped by Straw Hat Pirate Nico Robin, so he captured her and Usopp in retaliation. He sewed Robin to the ground using his Devil Fruit power and then proceeded to search her. When Robin woke up, Leo immediately realized that she was not a bad person and they became friends. So cute!

Eventually, Leo and his dwarves agree to help the Straw Hat Pirates in their quest to defeat Donquixote Doflamingo, as the pirate captured many dwarves and uses them for slave labor. Leo was able to amass an entire army of dwarves and use them to assault Dressrosa with Robin and Usopp. As the army fought their way towards Donquixote, Leo and Sai ran into each other. The spark of love was immediately ignited, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

(featured image: Toei Animation)

