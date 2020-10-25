Sacha Baron Cohen and Alter Ego Borat Respond To Shocking Rudy Giuliani Scene

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen’s follow-up to his subversive 2006 comedy Borat, is filled with moments that shock and surprise the audience. But few have made headlines like the final scene with former mayor and current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

In the scene, Borat’s 15 year old daughter Tutar (played by 24 year old Maria Bakalova, in a scene-stealing performance) interviews Giuliani in a hotel room. After the interview, they have a drink in the bedroom and remove their mics, and Giuliani puts his hand on her waist. He then lies down on the bed and sticks his hand down his pants, appearing to touch himself.

Baron Cohen is no stranger to pranking politicians and celebrities, but catching Giuliani in such a compromised position has made headlines around the world. Giuliani responded via Twitter, calling the video a “complete fabrication” and writing “If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Baron Cohen responded to Giuliani as both himself and as his alter ego, Borat Sagdiyev. Baron Cohen and Bakalova appeared on Good Morning America, where he said, “If the president’s lawyer found what he did there to be appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms,” adding, “I just urge everyone to watch the movie … it is what it is, he did what he did. Make your own mind to us, but it was pretty clear to us.”

Bakalova added an aside to Baron Cohen, saying “I want to thank you that I was sure you were gonna save me from everything,” adding that she “always felt safe with our team, with our crew, with Sacha in my corner, I actually never felt that I’ve been in danger.”

Borat responded via Twitter, saying “I here to defend America’s Mayor, Rudolph Giuliani. What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media. I warn you – anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his su-penis.”

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

Giuliani has continued his bogus investigation of Hunter Biden’s laptop in an effort to smear the Joe Biden. Giuliani continues to battle his own allegations of corruption after acting as a fixer for Ukranian interests.

Donald Trump also weighed in on the scandal saying, “And I don’t find him funny. I don’t know anything about him other than he tried to scam me. He came in as a BBC – British broadcasting anchor.” adding, “To me, he was a creep.” Baron Cohen previously interviewed Trump as Ali G on Da Ali G Show, where his character tried to pitch an ice cream glove to the reality star.

Baron Cohen replied to Trump on Twitter, writing “Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!”

Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!https://t.co/itWnhJ8TQF — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 24, 2020

