Ryan Reynolds Got Rick Moranis Back. His POWER!

Rick Moranis is, truly, a national treasure. Granted, he’s not ours, as he’s from Canada, but he IS a treasure nonetheless. The only problem is that Moranis has been off the grid for the last twelve years, and so many of us have missed him, including myself. There is no one that brings me joy in the way that Rick Moranis does, and it starts with his performance as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors and branches far and wide.

I had resigned myself to never seeing Rick Moranis onscreen again, and then Ryan Reynolds somehow worked his magic for a phone commercial, and now I have a lot of questions. First of all, HOW? Joining Reynolds for a commercial for Mint Mobile, the wireless carrier in which Reynolds holds an ownership share, Moranis walks in and basically just stands on camera because we’ve all just truly missed him that much.

I’m not even kidding. That’s what happened, and all because Reynolds is a big fan. Like … same, Ryan, but HOW DID YOU GET RICK MORANIS BACK IN OUR LIVES? WHAT IS YOUR SECRET?

Today @Mintmobile is launching unlimited for just $30 AND bringing back Rick Moranis. Suck it, 2020. pic.twitter.com/N1sl7mYchF — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 9, 2020

The delightful part of this entire adventure is that everyone is both shocked that Rick Moranis is back on screen (AGAIN, HOW?! HOW RYAN? TELL ME YOUR WAYS?!?!?!?!?!??!!?) and in awe of Ryan Reynolds for getting Moranis back onscreen—for something as small as a phone carrier commercial, no less.

Sorta stunning to see Rick Moranis back in front of a camera. https://t.co/DQN5nmjZ7r — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) September 9, 2020

Everyone when they saw Rick Moranis pic.twitter.com/34A682E0aY — Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) September 9, 2020

who knew that ryan reynolds had the power to bring rick moranis out of hiding? i for one had not foreseen that big rick energy — rachel syme (@rachsyme) September 9, 2020

YESSASSASSSS!!! The legend has returned! God bless and may God protect #rickmoranis https://t.co/F1gcYh42XS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 9, 2020

The thing about 2020 is that when things happen that are even kinda good I have an overwhelming emotional reaction so anyway seeing Rick Moranis again made me cry https://t.co/nso7KEZ6ZS — Honky Tonk Chopped Liver (@ManderLemon) September 9, 2020

I hope @VancityReynolds has begun a trend of paying Rick Moranis good money just to show up and be Rick Moranis in things. For no reason other than the reason of Rick Moranis. Because Rick Moranis. #rickmoranis — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) September 9, 2020

Seeing Rick Moranis again is the first good thing to happen in 2020. — Desi (@DesiJed) September 9, 2020

This warmed my whole jaded 2020 heart. I too am a massive fan Rick Moranis. ❤❤❤ https://t.co/zptBmXmw6z — Angélique Roché (@AngeliqueRoche) September 9, 2020

I wish I could put into words how happy seeing Rick Moranis makes me feel, but then again, I feel like that’s a universal emotion? We just see him and are overcome with joy? Anyway, thanks to Ryan Reynolds for bringing some much-needed light to 2020.

