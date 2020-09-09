comScore

Ryan Reynolds Got Rick Moranis Back. His POWER!

By Rachel LeishmanSep 9th, 2020, 2:16 pm

Rick Moranis in 'Spaceballs'

Rick Moranis is, truly, a national treasure. Granted, he’s not ours, as he’s from Canada, but he IS a treasure nonetheless. The only problem is that Moranis has been off the grid for the last twelve years, and so many of us have missed him, including myself. There is no one that brings me joy in the way that Rick Moranis does, and it starts with his performance as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors and branches far and wide.

I had resigned myself to never seeing Rick Moranis onscreen again, and then Ryan Reynolds somehow worked his magic for a phone commercial, and now I have a lot of questions. First of all, HOW? Joining Reynolds for a commercial for Mint Mobile, the wireless carrier in which Reynolds holds an ownership share, Moranis walks in and basically just stands on camera because we’ve all just truly missed him that much.

I’m not even kidding. That’s what happened, and all because Reynolds is a big fan. Like … same, Ryan, but HOW DID YOU GET RICK MORANIS BACK IN OUR LIVES? WHAT IS YOUR SECRET?

The delightful part of this entire adventure is that everyone is both shocked that Rick Moranis is back on screen (AGAIN, HOW?! HOW RYAN? TELL ME YOUR WAYS?!?!?!?!?!??!!?) and in awe of Ryan Reynolds for getting Moranis back onscreen—for something as small as a phone carrier commercial, no less.

I wish I could put into words how happy seeing Rick Moranis makes me feel, but then again, I feel like that’s a universal emotion? We just see him and are overcome with joy? Anyway, thanks to Ryan Reynolds for bringing some much-needed light to 2020.

