In the wake of Georgia’s oppressive and frankly racist new voting laws, many film and television productions have threatened to leave the state. Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua’s film Emancipation has already relocated to Louisiana. But one production is staying in Georgia: Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther II.

Coogler penned an essay for Shadow and Act, where he wrote about his decision to keep filming in Georgia. In the essay, Coogler describes his deep disappointment in the new voting laws. But he also acknowledges that moving production out of state would hurt the very same people the new bill oppresses.

Coogler writes,

“The fight for full enfranchisement is fundamental to the African-American struggle in this country and to this country’s claim to functioning democracy. As an African-American, and as a citizen, I oppose all attempts, explicit and otherwise, to shrink the electorate and reduce access to the ballot. I say this as I return to Georgia, a state that holds a special place in my heart. I lived in Atlanta for eight months while filming my last movie. I have long looked forward to returning. But, when I was informed of the passage of SB202 in the state, and its ramifications for the state’s voters, I was profoundly disappointed. While I wished to turn my concern into action, I could not do so without first being educated on the specifics of Georgia. Having now spoken with voting rights activists in the state, I have come to understand that many of the people employed by my film, including all the local vendors and businesses we engage, are the very same people who will bear the brunt of SB202. For those reasons, I will not be engaging in a boycott of Georgia. What I will be doing is using my voice to emphasize the effects of SB202, its shameful roots in Jim Crow, and doing all I can to support organizations fighting voter suppression here in the state.”

Coogler then outlines both the new anti-voting bill as well as the importance of passing H.R. 1, the For the People Act, which expands voting rights across the country. H.R. 1 has passed in the House, but faces a tough road ahead in the senate. “Our film is staying in Georgia. Additionally, I have made a personal commitment to raise awareness about ways to help overturn this harmful bill, and continue to get educated on this matter from people on the ground,” he writes. Coogler also wrote that he made a donation to Fair Fight Action, and encourages readers to do the same.

Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams tweeted in support of Coogler, writing “Thank you to Ryan Coogler and #BlackPanther2 for staying in Georgia and fighting for access to democracy. #gapol #WakandaForever”.

Thank you to Ryan Coogler and #BlackPanther2 for staying in Georgia and fighting for access to democracy. #gapol #WakandaForever https://t.co/C6LStZXiur — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 17, 2021

Production on Black Panther II is set to begin this summer. So far the details of the plot have been kept tightly under wraps, but Marvel CEO Kevin Feige has confirmed that they will not be recasting Chadwick Boseman’s iconic role, nor will they be using any sort of CGI or repurposed footage of him in the film.

Black Panther II hits theaters July 8, 2022.

(via Shadow and Act, image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

