At RTX 2022, Rooster Teeth announced its supernatural, American anime RWBY will collide once more with DC’s Justice League for an upcoming animated feature film in 2023. The Austin Chronicle noted that both groups recently ran a successful RWBY/Justice League comic with writer Marguerite Bennett (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and artist Aneke (Red Sonja). While they’ve collaborated recently, this will be an all-new story.

Excited for the slew of animated DC films coming up:



Green Lantern: Beware My Power

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Legion of Super-Heroes

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsmen, Part One

Justice League: Warworld pic.twitter.com/GtzaN4sXOf — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) July 28, 2022

While there’s no confirmation on which Justice League heroes will be present for this film, RWBY fans will be excited to learn that the original voice talent is a part of the project. Just by nature of the name recognition of The Justice League, a solid film has the potential to bring in even more fans to Rooster Teeth projects. (Though I’m sure there are lots of people in both camps.)

As exciting as it is, we should also keep our hopes damped, especially if this is set to be a streaming event, because of all the HBO Max news coming out this week. Several high-profile movies like Batgirl and a sequel to 2020’s Scoob! were cut in post-production. Together, just for these two basically completed projects, an estimated $130 million is being thrown away. Both Rooster Teeth and DC (everything) are owned by Warner Bros. Now, with the big Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, a lot of projects aren’t ever going to see the light of day.

