Things We Saw Today: Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever Are on The Run

HBO just dropped a teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy thriller series Run, and let’s just say we’re extremely on board for this show. The series stars Merritt Wever (Unbelievable) and Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina) as Ruby and Billy, college sweethearts who made a promise that if either one ever texted the other “RUN”, they would drop everything, meet at Grand Central Station, and run off to travel the country together.

17 years later, Billy texts Ruby and the chase is on. But what are the duo running from, and will they rekindle their romance along the way? The series is executive-produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Killing Eve, Fleabag), which is reason enough to tune in. Wever and Gleeson are no slouches either, and the trailer showcases some terrific chemistry between the two. The series will feature appearances by Waller-Bridge, Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife), Rich Sommer (Mad Men) and more.

The series was created and written by Vicky Jones, who has worked with Waller-Bridgeon all of her acclaimed series.

Run premieres on HBO on April 12th.

