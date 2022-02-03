Rudy Giuliani’s rehabilitation campaign appears to be in full swing.

According to Deadline, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer was revealed to be a contestant on the upcoming season of The Masked Singer, the singing competition reality show featuring celebrities hiding their identities behind elaborate costumes.

During a taping last week, Giuliani reportedly took off the headpiece to his costume, showing his identity, which caused judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to get up and leave the room.

Deadline hears that while Jeong and Thicke exited (they eventually returned), fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage and bantered with Giuliani https://t.co/6b1rGi3k2Z — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 3, 2022

It’s unfortunate that Jeong and Thicke reportedly returned, because leaving in protest was the only appropriate reaction to seeing Giuliani—one of the main forces behind Trump’s “Big Lie” and attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election—take off a wacky costume on a singing show.

The bare minimum — the absolute bottom-level for the bar we set as a society — must be: if you try to launch a coup and overturn a Presidential election, you are no longer allowed on game shows. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 3, 2022

Let this be a warning to anyone who dares try to overthrow America: we will rehabilitate your reputation https://t.co/2Zc1xSJ0wr — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) February 3, 2022

Was it the moment in the Borat movie when Rudy Giuliani fondled himself in front of a very young woman that they just knew he’d be perfect for The Masked Singer? — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) February 3, 2022

imagine stopping so low that you offended the moral sensibilities of robin thicke — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) February 3, 2022

Reality shows have done this before.

After leaving his position as press secretary in Trump’s White House, Sean Spicer competed on Dancing With the Stars. Kellyanne Conway made an appearance on American Idol. (And while not a Trump mouthpiece, The Masked Singer faced criticism in 2020 when Sarah Palin was revealed to be a contestant.)

Those were bad, but pioneering the rehabilitation of Rudy Giuliani is nearly beyond belief, in large part because of the enormous role he’s played in spreading dangerous conspiracy theories about nonexistent voter fraud and “rigged” elections, and also because he’s still out there spreading them!

We’re barely a year out from the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was a direct reaction to the lies Giuliani helped spread. He’s not the same cable news fixture he used to be, but that’s most likely because his comments were so inflammatory (and such a legal liability) that he got himself banned from Fox News.

Giuliani is still making appearances to defend himself and his lies whenever he gets the chance, and you can’t “rehabilitate” a person’s image if they are still actively working to do the thing they need rehabilitating from—especially when that thing is literally trying to overthrow the government.

(image: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

