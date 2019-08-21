Sean Spicer Is Joining Dancing With the Stars—so Much for an “Apolitical” Disney

The full “celebrity” cast of the next Dancing with the Stars has been revealed: Christie Brinkley, “The Bachelorette” Hannah Brown, “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown, country singer Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, NBA star Lamar Odom, “Kenan and Kel” star Kel Mitchell, former Supremes singer Mary Wilson, “The Office” star Kate Flannery, and (deep sigh) former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

So much for not being political, Disney.

ESPN can’t talk about politics, but Dancing with the Stars can feature a man who worked in a racist, homophobic, xenophobic administration to lie and gaslight the American people? I have to laugh. Or at least I would if ABC wasn’t part of the same parent company that rejected Art Spiegelman’s essay because it called Trump the “Orange Skull” and said they wanted to be apolitical.

What is apolitical about this? Spicer isn’t just some Republican private or even public citizen. He worked for the current Administration. Current. Spicer has already attempted to do this “comeback” tour when he was on the Emmys and everyone was rushing to take pictures with him as if it was so cool that he was there, This was a man who did Trump’s lying dirty work for months, beginning with the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd. James Corden, Seth Meyers, L.L. Cool J all took selfies with him, among many others. Thankfully, Star Trek: Discovery’s Jason Isaacs was there to point out that there is nothing “fun” about him being there.

As a Jewish British citizen, Isaacs has been very open about the anti-Semitism he experienced in London from the far-right extremist organization the National Front, and he did not hesitate to call out Spicer’s Emmy appearance as a validation of the man’s actions.

DWTS continues this puzzling and upsetting validation of Spicer.

I will never think it’s an amusing diversion for Sean Spicer to be on Dancing with the Stars. He defended and lied about amoral, monstrous if not criminal policies and actions. Way to launder amorality, ABC. Gross. — Mo Ryan (@moryan) August 21, 2019

Congratulations on elevating and celebrating an agent of fascism. — Charles Louis Richter (@richterscale) August 21, 2019

Longtime fan. Normalizing Sean Spicer, former propaganda minister for this racist, fascist administration is unforgivable. I’m out. #BoycottDWTS — No you can’t be my plus one. Damn (@AmandaSoprano) August 21, 2019

Some thoughts about today pic.twitter.com/aCQ4SHrGCI — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 21, 2019

The normalizing of Sean Spicer has been disgusting, and honestly, if there is any reason to watch this season, it is to see who shuns him and who doesn’t. I’m sure all these celebs are under contract, but man they should be dropping out or making their disgust known as loudly and as often as possible.

Can’t wait for Hope Hicks on Project Runway, I guess.

