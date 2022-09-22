There have been countless adaptations of William Shakespeare’s tragic love story ‘Romeo and Juliet’ throughout the ages. But while the titular duo remain household names, there’s one minor character who has never gotten her due…until now. I’m talking about Romeo’s jilted ex-girlfriend Rosaline, who never appears in the play. Romeo is so desperate to woo Rosaline that he sneaks into the Capulet’s party, where he meets and falls in love with Rosaline’s cousin Juliet. But it’s Rosaline who takes center stage in her very own film directed by Karen Maine (Yes, God, Yes), which tells the legendary romance through her eyes.

Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, Dopesick) stars as Rosaline, who is heartbroken to see her cousin Juliet (Isabela Merced) fall for her ex. She schemes to break the couple up and win Romeo (Kyle Allen) back, but as the Bard wrote, “the course of true love never did run smooth.” The film also stars Sean Teale, Minnie Driver, and Bradley Whitford, and is based on Rebecca Serle’s novel When You Were Mine. While the film is set in Shakespearean times, it’s clearly got a modern sensibility, which is apparent in both the music choices and the casual dialogue. All in all, Rosaline looks like a blast, and Dever is always a delight to watch.

Rosaline premieres on Hulu on October 14.

(featured image: screencap/Hulu)

Writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer will pen the Fantastic Four script. (via THR)

Skoden! Hulu renews Reservation Dogs for a third season. (via The A.V. Club)

Parents, please don’t leave your children at GameStop. (via Kotaku)

Never thought popcorn could look so cool. Theaters are selling these to fans on opening night.

Brilliant 👏🏾👏🏾 🤌🏾

Count me in 🙋🏽‍♂️🍿

The hierarchy of popcorn is about to change 😄#BlackAdam

OCT 21st 🌍 https://t.co/rb87XhixiM — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 22, 2022

Ed Sheeran is dropping a new song that’s a collaboration with Pokémon. (via Nintendo Life)

Avatar re-release includes post-credits scene that sets up sequel. (via CBR)

Xiran Jay Zhao’s best-selling book Iron Widow gets a film adaptation. (via Collider)

?? MY BOOK ??? IS GETTING DEVELOPED AS A MOVIE BY THE PEOPLE WHO MADE THE TWILIGHT, HUNGER GAMES, AND DIVERGENT MOVIES HAPPEN????



BRO AT THE START OF 2020 I WAS JUST SOME LOSER FRESH OUT OF UNIVERSITY GETTING YELLED AT BY THEIR PARENTS TO GO GET A "PROPER JOB" 😭 https://t.co/3ODabnr77c pic.twitter.com/m3R9zBAkCK — Xiran🌻Tired & Busy (@XiranJayZhao) September 22, 2022

