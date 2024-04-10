Ronan Farrow Stirred Up One of the Internet’s Favorite Rumors Again

The great mystery of the world seems to be whether or not Woody Allen is really Ronan Farrow’s father. And talking about it online does happen to be my favorite pastime on Twitter. Recently, the debate kicked off again when Farrow guest judged on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Recommended Videos

As a Frank Sinatra superfan for as long as I can remember, I’ve always been fascinated by the rumor that Farrow could be the son of Frank Sinatra instead has always fascinated me and Farrow, to his credit, leans into the jokes by talking about it on occasion. Recently, he joked about a paternity test while judging the semi-finals of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and now Twitter is back on the investigation.

Frank Sinatra riding Dean Martin, II MOST WANTED vibes. I see where Ronan Farrow get it from! pic.twitter.com/2wjRgZJClp — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 8, 2024

The investigations all lead to realizing that Farrow looks a lot like his mother, Mia Farrow. She did, famously, marry Frank Sinatra, but in the past, Nancy Sinatra (Frank Sinatra’s daughter) claimed that Sinatra had gotten a vasectomy by that point and couldn’t possibly be Farrow’s father. Talking to CBS Sunday Morning back in 2015, she commented on the situation:

“Mia’s son? Oh, nonsense. He would just laugh it off. We didn’t laugh it off because it was affecting my kids, you know. They were being questioned about it and we all knew it was nonsense,” she said. “I was kind of cranky with Mia for even saying, ‘Possibly.’ I was cranky with her for saying that because she knew better, you know, she really did. But she was making a joke! And it was taken very serious and was just silly, stupid.”

But why are we so obsessed with the idea?

I think part of the love for the idea of Ronan Farrow as Frank Sinatra’s kid comes from the fact that we all hate Woody Allen and love Sinatra—or at least that’s where my obsession stems from. But it is just also the fact that Farrow is a pretty great singer, as evidenced by his rendition of “Nothing’s Gonna Harm You” from Sweeney Todd.

In honor of a Steve Sondheim’s birthday this weekend… Ronan will kill me for this but here he is as a teenager singing a little Not While I’m Around” – the song i used to sing to him when he was little. pic.twitter.com/F6HQGLmrV7 — Mia Farrow ?️‍? ???? (@MiaFarrow) March 23, 2020

The rumors started over ten years ago, and Mia Farrow has said it was “possibly” true back in 2013 as a joke, which prompted Ronan Farrow to joke on Twitter, “Listen, we’re all *possibly* Frank Sinatra’s son.” That has been the source of all our excitement over this issue for years, and then Farrow brought it back while on Drag Race.

I just love that we’re all invested in this, constantly bringing it up and making it clear that even if an actual DNA test told us that he was Woody Allen’s kid, we’d still probably have some theory that it was a lie to protect someone somewhere down the line.

it’s so funny that ronan farrow won’t get a dna test but we really don’t need it. that’s ol blue eyes son — adriana la serving cunt ?? (@BIMBOMINDSET) April 8, 2024

Is it my favorite thing that comes up every couple of months? Yes. As an ol’ Blue Eyes aficionado, I am going with Farrow at least being closer to a Sinatra than he is an Allen, and that’s worth noting. Welcome to being Italian, Ronan. My mom would love to invite you to Sunday dinner so you can tell me stories about your maybe dad, Frank.

(featured image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more