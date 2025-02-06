10 romantic movies to stream before Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and what better way to celebrate than a nice home-cooked meal and a romantic film to go along with it? Snuggle up on the couch with your significant other, or get your girls together for a Galentine’s party and watch some of the best rom-coms and romantic drama flicks from this list.

The Notebook (2004)

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+. Both offer a free trial for new subscribers.

Let’s start strong with a classic: The Notebook, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks. If you’ve never seen this film, you must be living under a rock. The love story between Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) and Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) is one of a kind and probably one of my favorites. Follow the story of two young love birds pushed apart by their parents and social expectations.

Red, White, & Royal Blue (2023)

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video. Offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Based on the best-selling book by Casey McQuiston, Red, White, & Royal Blue sees the first son of the United States (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and the young Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) fall in love, but the couple is forced to keep their relationship under wraps due to their high-profile public lives.

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+. Both offer a free trial for new subscribers.

Another one of my favorites is A Cinderella Story, starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray. The story follows Sam (Duff), who is forced to work at her late father’s diner—a diner being ruined by her evil stepmom. At the same time, Sam is falling in love with someone she’s never met, as they’ve only ever texted and e-mailed (trust me, that was a much bigger deal in 2004). Does it work out for her? You’ll have to watch the movie to find out!

Titanic (1997)

Streaming: Paramount+. Offers a free trial for new subscribers.

If we’re sticking to the classics, then Titanic is a must-watch on Valentine’s Day. The story follows Rose (Kate Winslett) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), who meet on the “unsinkable” RMS Titanic in 1912. The rich debutante and poor artist fall in love during their voyage, but as we all know, it doesn’t end well.

Hitch (2005)

Streaming: Apple TV+. Offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Dating coach Alex “Hitch” Hitchens (Will Smith) somehow manages to help his newest shy client land a bonafide socialite. However, Hitch experiences setbacks when his tried-and-true techniques fail to further is own love life after he meets Sara (Eva Mendez).

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Streaming: Disney+.

10 Things I Hate About You, starring the late Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles, is the perfect rom-com for a girl’s night. Kat Stratford’s younger sister, Bianca (Larissa Oleynik), isn’t allowed to date until Kat (Stiles) has a boyfriend. Unfortunately for her, Kat has no interest in dating. When the guy crushing on Bianca hears this rule, he becomes determined to find someone for Kat. Enter school bad boy Patrick Verona (Ledger).

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Streaming: Netflix.

Always Be My Maybe follows childhood sweethearts, Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park) who had a falling out but reconnect 15 years later in San Francisco. Sasha is now a celebrity chef and Marcus helps his dad fix aircon units. Does the spark still exist? Are they meant to be? I guess you’ll have to watch to find out! (This movie also includes one of the greatest “a celebrity plays a horrible version of themselves” roles you’ll ever see).

Serendipity (2001)

Streaming: Hulu.

Serendipity is another one of my all-time favorites. I’d say this film fits more around Christmas time, but it’s still got plenty of romance for Valentine’s Day. The movie follows Sara Thomas (Kate Beckinsale) and Jonathan Trager (John Cusack), who meet in a Bloomingdale’s in New York City and decide to leave their love up to fate. Side note: If you ever find yourself in New York City, the Serendipity restaurant, which is featured in the film, is worth a visit.

Anyone But You (2023)

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+. Both offer a free trial for new subscribers.

Straying away from the classic chick flick, Anyone But You, released on December 22, 2023, is a must-watch film. The story follows Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell), who have a fantastic first date but end up despising each other after an unfortunate (yet all too common) miscommunication. However, they’re forced to keep up a fake-dating facade when they find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia.

Bridesmaids (2011)

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+. Both offer a free trial for new subscribers.

Bridesmaids is the perfect chick flick to watch with your girls this Galentine’s Day, especially if someone in your girl gang is about to get married. This film is a classic. Bridesmaids follows Lillian (Maya Rudolf), who is about to get married. Her best friend, Annie (Kristen Wiig), whose life is not going to plan, is tasked with the most important job: being Lillian’s maid of honor. She brings the rest of the bridesmaids along for the ride, including a wild bachelorette party leading up to the wedding day.

