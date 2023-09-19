Rolling Stone Founder Kicked Out of Hall of Fame Over Sexist and Racist Remarks

Rolling Stone has long been considered a magazine that highlights the most important music of the moment. Founded by Jann Wenner in the late ’60s, the magazine has been around for major moments in music history, but with great power comes great responsibility. After an interview with Wenner revealed his not-so-savory position on Black and female musicians, he’s been unceremoniously removed from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame board of directors.

Wenner, in his own words

Wenner is currently on a tour of sorts for his new book, The Masters, in which he interviews who he considers to be music’s greatest living voices. The book features exclusively white male musicians as said masters. When questioned about this, Wenner went on the offensive.

Wenner was quoted in an interview with the New York Times, saying, “Of Black artists — you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as ‘masters,’ the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.”

Of female musicians like Joni Mitchell and Janis Joplin, he had this to say: “It’s not that they’re inarticulate, although, go have a deep conversation with Grace Slick or Janis Joplin. Please, be my guest. You know, Joni (Mitchell) was not a philosopher of rock ’n’ roll. She didn’t, in my mind, meet that test.”

What test he is referring to here? Who knows? Maybe a test he himself made up and judges musicians by, one that conveniently only white male artists can pass.

Why Wenner’s words matter

Trying to break out into stardom is hard for many musicians, but especially for Black and female artists. Because of attitudes like Wenner’s, in which the criteria for being considered a “genius” is that you fit a certain look, many Black and female musicians never get their time in the spotlight. Or, if they do, it comes much later in their careers, after they’ve spent decades proving themselves exceptional.

It’s why, in my opinion, many current artists are relying on a component of virality to get their music out there instead of going through traditional outlets. They turn to apps like TikTok and hope their singles reach wider audiences, instead of waiting for Rolling Stone or Pitchfork to do a profile on them. Letting the people hear your music first and directly, instead of waiting for the vanguards of talent to notice you, makes for a quicker rise to stardom.

While Rolling Stone has gotten better at highlighting Black and female musicians, there is always room for improvement. Wenner may think that only white men are geniuses. That doesn’t mean those working at his publication have to agree.

Removal from the board of directors

In a frankly condescending moment during the interview, Wenner acknowledged the possible backlash: “Just for public relations sake, maybe I should have gone and found one Black and one woman artist to include here that didn’t measure up to that same historical standard, just to avert this kind of criticism.”

Up until the very end of the interview, he was still disparaging the hard work of such artists. It’s really a disgrace. Huffington Post reached out for comment after it was announced that he’d been removed from the board of directors. Shockingly, neither he nor his team gave a comment. Suddenly a little shy, are we?

You don’t need me to tell you that there are a ton of exceptional Black and female musicians, but today is as good as any day to support the ones you love, by their albums and merch, and even stream their music if you want to.

