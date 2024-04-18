(L-R) Sarah Kameela Impey as Saira, Anjana Vasan as Amina Hussain, Faith Omole as Bisma, Lucie Shorthouse as Momtaz, Juliette Motamed as Ayesha walk down the street wearing black suits in 'We Are Lady Parts'.
Rock On! ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Finally Gets a Season Two Premiere Date!

Chelsea Steiner
Published: Apr 18, 2024 03:51 pm

It’s nearly impossible for a series to break out in the overstuffed world of streaming television, especially if it’s not based on existing IP. But We Are Lady Parts quickly earned global acclaim for its whip-smart writing, hilariously catchy rock songs, and wildly inventive premise.

 Nida Manzoor’s (Polite Society) brilliant comedy series follows the adventures of a five-woman Muslim punk rock band in London. The British series follows Amina Hussain (Killing Eve‘s Anjana Vasan) a nerdy microbiology PhD student desperate to find a husband. Amina teaches kids how to play guitar but suffers from terrible stage fright.

Her life is upended when she is recruited to join Lady Parts. Amina quickly bonds with her Muslim bandmates, which include hot-tempered lead singer and guitarist Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), confident and queer drummer Ayesha (Juliette Motamed), earth mama/real mama bassist Bisma (Faith Omole), and the band’s mysterious manager Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse), who vapes thick clouds of smoke from underneath her niqab.

The Channel Four series premiered on Peacock in 2021 and was quickly renewed for a second season. Fans eagerly awaiting the follow-up had begun to lose hope after three years. Luckily for us, the series returns on May 30.

Manzoor told Deadline,

“In season two, we explore the interior lives of each of the women in more depth. Each of them facing new, existential challenges with all the silliness, pratfalls and banter of season one. The music is bigger too – more wild original tunes (penned by me and my siblings) and dare I say it, even better covers. The season overall asks the question of success. What is success? For a punk band – is fame, stadium shows and major record deals the answer? I wanted to explore the uncomfortable tension between art and commerce and ask how much compromise is too much. I’m really proud of what we achieved, and can’t wait to share it with old fans and new.”

We Are Lady Parts returns with its 6-episode second season on May 30, 2024, on Peacock.

(featured image: Peacock)

Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.