A dog and robot walk down the street, holding hands in the animated film 'Robot Dreams'
‘Robot Dreams’ Trailer: A Dog Makes His Own Friend in This Oscar-Nominated Animated Film

Britt Hayes
Published: Apr 23, 2024 03:23 pm

Neon has released a trailer for Robot Dreams, an intriguing new animated film about a dog named Dog who literally makes his own friend, a robot named Robot.

Most movies nominated for an Academy Award have already ended their theatrical run by the time the Oscars air. That’s not the case with Robot Dreams, the new animated feature from Neon, the studio behind recent awards season favorite Anatomy of a Fall. Directed by Pablo Berger, Robot Dreams is based on Sara Varon’s comic of the same name—a touching tragicomedy about a special friendship, set in 1984 New York. Having already screened in theaters overseas, the Oscar-nominated Robot Dreams is finally making its way to the U.S.

Based on the plot synopsis, I wasn’t sure I could handle the trailer for Robot Dreams:

Dog lives in Manhattan and he’s tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable, to the rhythm of 80’s NYC. One summer night, DOG, with great sadness, is forced to abandon ROBOT at the beach. Will they ever meet again?

If you’re also feeling sensitive and easily emotionally manipulated today, let me assure you that this trailer is nothing like the first 10 minutes of Up. It’s fun, kooky, and a bit jazzy—there’s an octopus playing the drums in a subway! The animation is lovely, the music is cool, and yeah, I do want to see a movie about a dog-and-robot friendship set against the backdrop of peak NYC.

Robot Dreams is hitting theaters on May 31.

(featured image: Neon)

Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.