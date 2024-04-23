‘Robot Dreams’ Trailer: A Dog Makes His Own Friend in This Oscar-Nominated Animated Film

Neon has released a trailer for Robot Dreams, an intriguing new animated film about a dog named Dog who literally makes his own friend, a robot named Robot.

Most movies nominated for an Academy Award have already ended their theatrical run by the time the Oscars air. That’s not the case with Robot Dreams, the new animated feature from Neon, the studio behind recent awards season favorite Anatomy of a Fall. Directed by Pablo Berger, Robot Dreams is based on Sara Varon’s comic of the same name—a touching tragicomedy about a special friendship, set in 1984 New York. Having already screened in theaters overseas, the Oscar-nominated Robot Dreams is finally making its way to the U.S.

Based on the plot synopsis, I wasn’t sure I could handle the trailer for Robot Dreams:

Dog lives in Manhattan and he’s tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable, to the rhythm of 80’s NYC. One summer night, DOG, with great sadness, is forced to abandon ROBOT at the beach. Will they ever meet again?

If you’re also feeling sensitive and easily emotionally manipulated today, let me assure you that this trailer is nothing like the first 10 minutes of Up. It’s fun, kooky, and a bit jazzy—there’s an octopus playing the drums in a subway! The animation is lovely, the music is cool, and yeah, I do want to see a movie about a dog-and-robot friendship set against the backdrop of peak NYC.

Robot Dreams is hitting theaters on May 31.

