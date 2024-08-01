‘House of the Dragon’ Changes the Fate of Yet Another Character From the Books

It’s only natural that HBO’s hit Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon would deviate from the source material, but the latest episode just flipped the script on a memorable character from George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood. So who is Silver Denys, and who plays him in the show?

Warning! Minor spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 7.

We’re nearing the finish line of House of the Dragon season 2, and the stakes are only getting higher as Team Black and Team Green look to send men—and dragons—to battle while the war for the Iron Throne rages on. Although Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) didn’t exactly have a leg up at the start of the season, her plan to find bastards of Valyrian descent, all of whom are scattered across the Seven Kingdoms, has finally paid off. Now, she has three new dragonriders on her side, but will it be enough?

And of all the silver-haired Dragonseed audiences were introduced to in the most recent episode, “The Red Sowing,” no one stood out quite as much as Silver Denys—the alleged offspring of King Maegor the Cruel. Suffice it to say, his fate isn’t pretty, whether that be in the TV series or in the pages of Fire & Blood.

Who does Robert Rhodes play in House of the Dragon season 2?

In the latest House of the Dragon episode, we meet Silver Denys, played by Masters of the Air alum Robert Rhodes. Although the show doesn’t delve too far into his backstory, we know that Denys claims to be of Targaryen ancestry, and tries his hand at claiming Vermithor at Dragonstone.

Things get a little messy when Vermithor decides he doesn’t like this dude, actually, and deems him unworthy by, well … burning him alive. We saw a similar incident occur with Ser Steffon Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan) in episode 6, really driving home just how violent these dragon/rider blind dates really are. Ultimately, it’s Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew) who tames the beast, and it’s kind of one of the best moments of the season so far.

Silver Denys’ fate in Fire & Blood is WAY worse

Interestingly enough, George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book tells a different story when it comes to Silver Denys—and it involves a dragon we have yet to meet onscreen. In the novel, we get a little more insight into his character and his maybe royal, maybe not-so-royal lineage. Despite having classic Targaryen features like purple eyes and platinum blonde hair, most people call BS on Denys’ theory that he’s Maegor’s son given that the king was thought to be sterile. Maybe he just uses a really good box dye? Colored contacts?

Still, determined to prove that he does, in fact, have the blood of the dragon, Denys attempts to claim Sheepstealer—not Vermithor, as depicted in the show. Of course, this results in disaster, and Sheepstealer straight-up rips off his arm. As his three kids rush to help him, the dragon Cannibal (the name isn’t exactly subtle here) descends upon Denys and his family and gobbles them all up. It’s easily up there on the “top ten most gruesome Westeros deaths” list, making it somewhat of a head-scratcher that House of the Dragon decided to alter his storyline by killing him off so unceremoniously. At least it’s quick?

As of now, Sheepstealer is still wreaking havoc around The Vale. The unclaimed dragon has been something of a wild card all season, so it’ll be interesting to see who ends up riding him, and which side of House Targaryen they pledge loyalty to. We’re certainly in for an action-packed finale when House of the Dragon caps off its second season on August 4, but one thing’s for sure—Silver Denys isn’t coming back anytime soon.

