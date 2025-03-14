Robert Pattinson fans are having TOO much fun with this Mickey 17 meme

We’ve all loved Robert Pattinson for years. Many of us remember the first moment we saw him in a movie. So with projects like Mickey 17, we get more than one Pattinson and we all love it!

Recommended Videos

The Bong Joon-ho movie brings us clones of Pattinson and people online are having some fun with it. Like I said, we’ve loved him for a long time. It started with a fan account sharing an image of Pattinson as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and writing “Mickey 1.”

It is insinuating that the “first” Robert Pattinson we really remembered is Cedric. What it ushered in though was a lot of memes about Pattinson’s work as a whole. It is a nod to Pattinson’s character in Mickey 17 having all of his clones labeled by which number they are.

What it allowed for is a lot of jokes about his entire filmography and some of them are unhinged in the best of ways.

Pattinson’s other bigger role from way back during our teen days is that of Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies. The character famously does not age and so the joke is simply a nod at that fact. One user wrote Mickey “How long have you been” 17 and it is hilarious.

Another used his character from The Devil All the Time, who was a preacher, and made this Mickey a bible verse.

Even the official IMAX account got in on the bit, sharing an image from Tenet and making a joke about his character, Neil. Time!

My favorite though, and the most diabolical of them, is referencing Pattinson’s film Remember Me. Pattinson played Tyler Hawkins, the son of a rich business man who had a strained relationship with his son. When their relationship is on the up swing, Tyler goes to his father’s office to visit him.

That office happened to be…in the Twin Towers…on September 11th.

The memes are hilarious, weird, and honestly pretty fitting for the vibes of Mickey 17! Which is your favorite of them?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy