The Internet Lost It Over 6 Seconds of Robert Pattinson’s Batman Voice in Trailer Tease

Right now, we don’t know much about The Batman. We have a trailer, we have whispers from test audiences that it is the best Batman movie yet, and then we now have a tease for another trailer that will arrive at DC FanDome this weekend. The Warner Bros. event centers around all our favorite heroes, and we’re going to end up with a new trailer for the Matt Reeves take on the Dark Knight himself. While we have to wait until Saturday for the trailer, we got a brief look into the movie.

Really brief—like six seconds brief. But it did give us enough of a look at Robert Pattinson’s Batman voice that fans are excited! Saying, “It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning,” the teaser trailer features the Bat-Signal with a red light, and that’s about it. But it is enough for right now.

“It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.” ❤️ this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released. pic.twitter.com/ouos1t3PZ4 — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 14, 2021

Honestly, if we’re just going to continue to get trailers or moments from this movie that don’t tell us a lot about The Batman, that’s fine by me. I don’t want to know that much about the movie. I’m fine knowing that it is a detective noir piece and that we’re going to see a plethora of characters from the Rogues’ Gallery, and that’s enough for me.

Twitter celebrated the teaser trailer by collectively screaming over Robert Pattinson’s Batman voice.

HOLY FUCK IS THAT ROB’S BATMAN VOICE?? pic.twitter.com/3BhD7odRm9 — morris 🦇 (@SketchedBat) October 14, 2021

ROBS BATMAN VOICE I LAUGHED I CRIED I HAD MANY EPIPHANIES — annika (@waynesbats) October 14, 2021

his batman voice im losing it???? pic.twitter.com/Rha4GKcGHG — ً (@twirkarchive) October 14, 2021

rob’s batman voice on full display pic.twitter.com/UsgVfhDzMW — mel (@CAPESHlT) October 14, 2021

best batman voice so true — annie (@incepthion) October 14, 2021

hello robert’s batman’s voice is so sexy https://t.co/yciMbuRPuP — almi (@batswyne) October 14, 2021

The fact that Batman’s attitude towards his bat-signal is that it is literally a warning for criminals, rather than a beacon of hope… Pattinson is going to play the moral ambiguity of the character so well in #TheBatman. Bruce Wayne is becoming consumed by his shadow-self. https://t.co/ZrS3wYRP6b pic.twitter.com/roXsDH9w70 — ~ The Battinson Cave ~ (@TheBCEU) October 14, 2021

“ITS NOT JUST A SIGNAL, ITS A WARNING” ROB’S BATMAN VOICE IS SO BONE CHILLING, I AM OBSESSEDDDD😩😩😩 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/DetZ6F76Zn — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) October 14, 2021

Clearly, we’re all excited about the movie. Whether it is because we’re fans of Pattinson or just excited for a movie about Bruce Wayne that seems to understand what makes him an asset to the Justice League remains to be seen, but clearly, we’re just happy to see what Matt Reeves has in store for us.

The Batman doesn’t come out until March of 2022, and while we still have a few months to wait, I’m just so excited to finally see a detective story for Batman on film.

(image: Warner Bros.)

