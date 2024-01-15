Jake Gyllenhaal Is Ready To Rumble in ‘Road House’

Let’s get ready to rumble! Prime Video’s highly anticipated reboot of the beloved so-bad-it’s-good 1989 action film Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, arrives this spring.

The original film left people swooning over Joffrey Ballet School-trained dancer and actor Patrick Swayze, and eventually led him to be named 1991’s “Sexiest Man Alive” by People Magazine. The late Dirty Dancing star played John Dalton, a renowned nightclub bouncer with a mysterious past who is hired to take over security at the Double Deuce club in Jasper, Missouri.

Directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity) and written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Chuck Mondry, the reboot stars Academy Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain) as Dalton and UFC fighter Conor McGregor in an undisclosed role.

Read on to learn everything we know about the Road House reboot.

What is Road House about?

In the original Road House, Dalton (Swayze) is a Ph.D. forced to work as a New York City nightclub bouncer for money, who decides to leave his NYC position to clean up the streets of Missouri—a decision that pisses off the local crime community. However, the remake will see Gyllenhaal playing a former UFC fighter who takes the job of a bouncer at a bar in Florida.

In December 2023, Prime Video supplied a new logline for the movie: In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the ’80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.

What’s Road House rated?

According to FilmRatings.com, the Road House reboot has been given an “R” rating due to “violence throughout, pervasive language and some nudity,” meaning Gyllenhaal and McGregor will demonstrate just how savage the work of a bouncer can be.

Who’s starring in the Road House remake?

Although early reports in 2015 indicated MMA Champion Ronda Rousey would be starring in a gender-swapped version of the Road House reboot (Swayze’s widow Lisa Niemi even gave her blessing to Rousey for the role), that didn’t come to pass. The film was put on hold until November 2021, when another attempt was started with Gyllenhaal in the lead, as Elwood Dalton.

The new Road House also marks the acting debut of Conor McGregor. He joins famous fighters like Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista, and John Cena in leaping to film after retiring from the ring. During filming, McGregor and Gyllenhaal crashed the UFC 285 weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena:

Take Two: A totally jacked Jake Gyllenhaal does his best UFC fighter impression while filming a scene for the upcoming "Road House" remake featuring Conor McGregor. ?



Full story: https://t.co/IJAErEZdzT pic.twitter.com/ZWpFJ3HZ8u — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 4, 2023

In addition to Gyllenhaal and McGregor, the film co-stars Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Hannah Love Lanier (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Travis Van Winkle (You), B.K. Cannon (Why Women Kill), Arturo Castro (Broad City), Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan), Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds), Bob Menery (Billions), Jessica Williams, and Joaquim De Almeida.

Is there a trailer?

While there’s still no official full-length trailer for the film, there’s a teaser in Prime Video’s 2024 preview reel above.

Does the Road House reboot have a release date?

The remake of the cult hit is set to hit the Prime Video streaming service on March 21, 2024. It comes 35 years after the original film hit theaters and 18 years after the ill-fated direct-to-DVD sequel Road House 2.

Where can I watch the Road House remake?

Road House will be released on March 21, exclusively on the Prime Video streaming service. However, the streaming release is much to the chagrin of the film’s creators, with director Doug Liman and Gyllenhaal reportedly “pissed” over the streamer’s refusal to release the film in theaters. Per Puck News, the two are said to have gone to great lengths to change this, even screening Road House personally for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on his yacht.

What’s the controversy surrounding the Road House remake?

There have been reports of chaos behind the scenes at Amazon, with renowned producer Joel Silver reportedly fired for “berating” Courtenay Valenti, the Head of Theatrical and Streaming Film for Amazon.

Silver’s lawyer has since released a statement, which you can read below:

As Amazon readily admits, Joel Silver completed all of his services on Road House and was not relieved of his duties, terminated, or fired from his services on Road House. He finished the film and did an excellent job. With respect to Play Dirty, as agreed to by Amazon, Joel was in no way terminated with or for cause on that picture. None of this is in dispute. To say he was fired is irresponsible and defamatory.

(featured image: screenshot / Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]