The CW’s Riverdale Shuts Down Production After Crew Member Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Conventions are being canceled left and right, the NBA is canceling games, and teen drama Riverdale is among the first to shut down production due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The virus is illustrating how ill-prepared our nation is for handling a pandemic at any level—from our medical system being in shambles and too expensive to the lack of paid sick leave, and the inability to get tested if you don’t meet certain criteria, despite the growing spread among people outside the criteria.

If nothing else will light a fire under the government’s butts, maybe it’ll be the fact that entertainment is being affected. A statement was sent to The Hollywood Reporter from Warner Bros. Television that confirmed Wednesday that the Riverdale “team member is currently receiving medical evaluation”:

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member,” the statement read. “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

WBTV also said, according to THR, that “‘out of an abundance of caution,’ production of the popular teen series is ‘currently suspended.'”

No doubt that is the right thing to do, and Riverdale now joins Survivor and all of the taped live shows like The View that are now going completely audience-free or with limited people. These are important precautions, but the question of how some people are going to get paid is also an issue.

For those protected by unions, there are protections in place, but for many like retail employees and those in food service, including waitresses or anyone that relies on tips, this is going to be a huge blow to their financial security.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has just declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief. “All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response. We are deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.”

It’s a good time to remind everyone that Democratic presidential nomination frontrunner Joe Biden did say that he would veto Medicate for All if it came across his desk, and the Republican party is still steadfast in denying coverage for people and has already blocked one bill that would guarantee 14 days of paid leave for workers affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

We shouldn’t be paranoid, but we need to be aware and hold our elected officials accountable because they do owe us something, especially right now.

