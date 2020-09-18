Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died today due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer at 87 years old. The second woman ever to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, she was a giant whose impact cannot be overstated. We are profoundly shaken by losing her, but we will forever be inspired to follow in her footsteps.

There are no words. Here is the full Supreme Court statement on her death:

Here is the full statement from the court on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death: pic.twitter.com/RD0lOXLxd5 — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) September 18, 2020

The outpouring of emotion is a testament to her immeasurable meaning to all of us:

May her memory be a revolution. pic.twitter.com/7R8nBlOUC3 — Jessica Robertson (@jesscribe) September 19, 2020

Just witnessed guards at the Supreme Court bring the flag to half-staff. RIP RBG. pic.twitter.com/XOHhVy6vEI — Abbas Alawieh (@AZAlawieh) September 18, 2020

goddammit godfuckingdammit fuck fuck fuck this year is a flaming fucking cesspool of garbage fuck — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 18, 2020

A shock. A sadness. A great loss. The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves a hole in a nation already reeling. She is an American hero, in every sense. We can honor her by joining to carry forth her legacy of equality, empathy, and justice. May she Rest in Peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 18, 2020

it is absolutely depraved that we cannot mourn this mountain of a woman’s death without the fear of whatever is left of our very democracy crumbing. — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) September 18, 2020

Rest in power #NotoriousRBG 💔 The rest of us, get ready for the fight of our lives. pic.twitter.com/Ur4wuBc3Wc — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 19, 2020

We are devastated to hear of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing. Our country has lost a beacon for justice today. — All* Above All (@AllAboveAll) September 19, 2020

Rest in power, RBG. We’ll continue to fight. — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) September 18, 2020

Ginsburg herself had something to say, of course:

Ginsberg’s dying message: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” https://t.co/iIeeUjwnVx — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 18, 2020

For now, we’ll leave you with this:

According to Jewish tradition, a person who dies on Rosh Hashanah, which began tonight, is a tzaddik, a person of great righteousness. Baruch Dayan HaEmet. — Ruth Franklin (@ruth_franklin) September 19, 2020

(image: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

