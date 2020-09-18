comScore

RIP RBG

By Dan Van WinkleSep 18th, 2020, 8:33 pm

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died today due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer at 87 years old. The second woman ever to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, she was a giant whose impact cannot be overstated. We are profoundly shaken by losing her, but we will forever be inspired to follow in her footsteps.

There are no words. Here is the full Supreme Court statement on her death:

The outpouring of emotion is a testament to her immeasurable meaning to all of us:

Ginsburg herself had something to say, of course:

For now, we’ll leave you with this:

(image: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

