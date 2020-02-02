comScore

Things We Saw Today: RIP Alan Harris Who Played Bossk the Bounty Hunter in Star Wars

Plus Little Women, puppies, and more!

By Chelsea Steiner Feb 2nd, 2020
Alan Harris, one of Hollywood’s most famed extras and body doubles, passed away at 81. Harris appeared in countless films and television series, but it was his work in Star Wars that truly made him a legend. Harris played small parts in the Star Wars films, his most notable being Bossk, the Trandoshan bounty hunter in The Empire Strikes Back.

In addition to Bossk, Harris appeared as a member of Leia’s Rebel escort, a Bespin security guard, and a stormtrooper. He also doubled Anthony Daniels as C-3PO and modeled the prototype costumes for Boba Fett. His varied roles in Star Wars made him one of the few extras to appear in all three films of the original trilogy.

Later, Harris doubled Terence Stamp, as Supreme Chancellor Valorum in The Phantom Menace. Harris appeared in several other genre classics, including episodes of Doctor Who, Flash Gordon, The Shining, Superman, and A Clockwork Orange.

Though you may not know him by name, Alan Harris was an indelible and unsung part of the Star Wars franchise. RIP.

