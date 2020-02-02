Things We Saw Today: RIP Alan Harris Who Played Bossk the Bounty Hunter in Star Wars

Alan Harris, one of Hollywood’s most famed extras and body doubles, passed away at 81. Harris appeared in countless films and television series, but it was his work in Star Wars that truly made him a legend. Harris played small parts in the Star Wars films, his most notable being Bossk, the Trandoshan bounty hunter in The Empire Strikes Back.

In addition to Bossk, Harris appeared as a member of Leia’s Rebel escort, a Bespin security guard, and a stormtrooper. He also doubled Anthony Daniels as C-3PO and modeled the prototype costumes for Boba Fett. His varied roles in Star Wars made him one of the few extras to appear in all three films of the original trilogy.

#RIP: Alan Harris, who wore the Prototype #BobaFett costume for some early screen tests, has passed away. He also played #Bossk in "The Empire Strikes Back," as well as other parts in the entire original trilogy. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/SRfNON6z4h — Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) January 31, 2020

Later, Harris doubled Terence Stamp, as Supreme Chancellor Valorum in The Phantom Menace. Harris appeared in several other genre classics, including episodes of Doctor Who, Flash Gordon, The Shining, Superman, and A Clockwork Orange.

Though you may not know him by name, Alan Harris was an indelible and unsung part of the Star Wars franchise. RIP.

We are saddened to report the passing of Alan Harris, the actor behind Bossk in #TheEmpireStrikesBack. Harris’ various other #StarWars roles across Episodes I, IV, V & VI include Leia’s Rebel escort, a Bespin guard, Terrance Stamp’s double, & the body mold for Han in Carbonite. pic.twitter.com/IVBsgSfPqh — The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) January 31, 2020

