‘Coquette Sauron, you will always be famous’: ‘Rings of Power’ fans are losing it over Sauron’s eye for fashion

You can love The Rings of Power, or you can hate it, but you cannot deny that it is showing us a side of the Dark Lord Sauron that we’ve never seen before. Yes, okay, sure, he is toxic and abusive in his relationship with Celebrimbor, but can we talk about Sauron’s eye for fashion?

Since season 1 of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, the fangirls have been crushing hard on Charlie Vickers as the incredibly hot Halbrand. And when it was revealed that Halbrand is Sauron, it’s like his sex appeal shot even higher, because there’s something about dark fictional men that’s just hard to resist, isn’t it?

Fans have already been shipping Halbrand and Galadriel as Haladriel. And with all that sexual tension when Sauron as Annatar courted Celebrimbor to forge the rings, there’s even a queer ship now, Silvergifting, which combines the meaning of Celebrimbor’s name (silver-fist or hand of silver) with the meaning of Annatar, Lord of the gifts!

But while Celebrimbor is busy crafting the rings of power and Galadriel is readying to fight a war and face her toxic ex, Sauron has been busy putting together the perfect OOTD for the siege of Eregion. As Annatar, the fair elven form that Sauron has taken to deceive the elven smiths, he donned lighter colors as most elves do. But come episode 6, Sauron was ready to let his freak flag fly and declare his true colors.

Fans finally saw the black-and-gold dress robes with partial armor that Charlie Vickers is wearing in the promotional posters and trailers. And we’re all collectively sighing over it!

sauron no longer serves morgoth he serves cunt now #tropspoilers pic.twitter.com/rZlAbcbFtH — ? hair bow enthusiast (@ivyspice) September 19, 2024

War is at Eregion’s doorstep. Adar and his orcs are dying to kill him, again. An army of elves will be arriving to sabotage his plans. But what is Sauron doing? Sauron is serving face with his long elven hair done up in a sleek, coquette bow and his black and gold outfit on point!

Fans can’t get enough of the Dark Lord’s diabolical change of outfit, which looks fabulous enough that Annatar should’ve shot a GRWM video about it! The bow, in particular, is something that has fangirlies in a chokehold, because this is so unique even for elven hairdos!

not sauron's hair being in a fucking bow pic.twitter.com/dpPyMzWCd2 — hi (@spiderres_) May 14, 2024

Love that Sauron’s evil to do list is like

1. Traumatize Celebrimbor

2. Manipulate Adar into giving me his army

3. Take out my feelings for Galadriel on unsuspecting smith elf

4. Put hair into fuckass little bow #TheRingsOfPower — unicorn ennui (@unicorn_ennui) September 20, 2024

the little bow in his hair and gathering his skirts…. that's PRINCESS sauron https://t.co/fRhWF2eV3d — hind ? (@bluetragedies) September 19, 2024

sauron​/annatar​ changed his outfit to elegant black dress with cute little hair bow#TROPspoilerspic.twitter.com/XX52LfZIkg — ?? rosalyna​ (@RosaLynaLerman) September 20, 2024

“… and Sauron bound up his hair as a bow when taking part in evil feats.”



(actual Tolkien quote)#TheRingsOfPower https://t.co/FWQ72ibTJn — Halbrand’s Pouch (@Halbrandspouch) September 8, 2024

The Rings of Power hair people need to put out some tutorials because Galadriel's half pulled up hair loops are sooo cute. #TROPspoilers — If Katharine Hepburn Was Raised By Wolves… (@splashthatcat) September 5, 2024

imagining him doing the hair bow before he goes to gaslight everyone into a mental breakdown is making me go insane https://t.co/6XbgbSEmPZ — s ? (@waystarwalker) September 19, 2024

Sauron with his little bow tie hair and lifting his princess robes to cause death, destruction and mayhem all while mass gaslighting everyone ? pic.twitter.com/bLnP1lkzxo — †ลžмเи (@Tazmin98) September 19, 2024

sauron is a lying evil manipulative little bottom bitch and I'm absolutely obsessed with him and his little coquette hair bow — エイミー ✨?‍⬛ babygirl sauron truther ? (@chajatta) September 19, 2024

He thinks he can distract us from the horrors he caused with a cute little bow in his hair (he's right) pic.twitter.com/0W5YF0Pr8m — Gizem | The Rings of Power (@eternaIkaris) September 20, 2024

Even Amelia Kenworthy, who plays Mirdania on the show, tweeted about Annatar’s hair bow!

Some of the fans had a hilarious theory about why Mairon (that’s Sauron’s real name, FYI) is all decked up in pretty skirts and bows. And it’s probably got to do with the fact that the Dark Lord is just like us, really. This is probably his version of Diana’s revenge dress because he is about to meet his ex, Galadriel real soon. From the promos, we know that Sauron and Galadriel will have a face-off. So, of course, he has to dress to kill!

Something tells me Galadriel isn’t going to be in the mood to acknowledge Sauron’s coquette hair bow. But rest assured, Morfydd Clark who plays Galadriel, had lovely things to say about it to Charlie Vickers!

coquette sauron hair bow mention pic.twitter.com/f5cFhT8PV5 — maja (@perseruna) September 15, 2024

I have been a Tolkien nerd for over two decades now. Up until 2022, I never thought I’d be saying that I have a crush on Sauron. And until episode 6 of The Rings of Power, I never thought I’d be using Sauron’s look as hairstyling Inspo. I guess, Lord Annatar is a gift that keeps on giving!

Coquette Sauron you will always be famous https://t.co/qIbLaNqUVd — BEETO | TROPspoilers Elrond Defender (@IAMBEETO) September 19, 2024

