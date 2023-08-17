The First Season of ‘Rick and Morty’ Following Justin Roiland’s Departure Is On Its Way

Rick and Morty is back for its seventh season!

The show’s X account posted a video teasing the upcoming episodes with clips from past seasons showing C-137 Rick trying to find and kill another version of himself, Prime Rick, who killed his wife Diana and the original Beth before the show began.

It’s Rick v. Rick Prime – Season 7 premiere date drops next week #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/G1jSO189nj — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 15, 2023

If, like us, you can’t wait for the show’s return, then keep on reading to find out everything you need to know about season 7.

When will season 7 of Rick and Morty be released?

Well, with the teaser being dropped on us like that, we assume fairly soon. The teaser suggests before the end of the year as a title card reads “Coming this fall.’ The tweet itself promises that the release date will be confirmed next week.

Is there a trailer for the next season of Rick and Morty?

The video posted to the Rick and Morty X account acts as a teaser-trailer for now, although we could well expect more clips or a wider trailer to be released in the build-up to the show.

At the end of the video, Rick rants at Morty, much like he did in the first series about the adventures they would have, but this time, it’s about finding his arch-nemesis. He tells his grandson, “Hunting him destroyed me, Morty, but now we’re gonna do it together. You and me. It’s gonna take over your life, Morty.

“Rick and Morty Season 7, hunting my nemesis. Maybe trying to stay healthy while doing it. Juggling plates. Not every episode, Morty. It could be happening in the background. Who knows? No one will except us. It’s the most painful shit I’ve ever had to deal with, and I’m bringing you into it because you asked for it, Morty. You and me, Morty.”

What is this season’s plot?

From that clip, we suspect it’ll focus on Rick’s search for Prime Rick after he decided in the last episode of season six that he needed to avenge his wife and daughter by killing his evil counterpart. Despite trying to protect Morty with Robot Rick (who’s now dead, RIP) Morty will now join Rick on his kill quest, and, presumably, a lot of chaos will ensue.

Will Justin Roiland return for season seven?

The show will return to our screens without co-creator Justin Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty after he was charged with domestic battery earlier this year. His contract with Adult Swim was terminated and he will not return to any of the other shows that he was working on, though the charges have now been dropped.

Talking about the continuation of the show, its executive producer, Steve Levy, told LA Times earlier this month, “We had a rug pulled from underneath us. The only people we could lean on were each other. It would have been very easy to just say, ‘I’m done and I don’t want to do anything with this show anymore.’ But our crew said, ‘No, we’re not going to let one person drag down all of our hard work.’”

Levy continued by saying, “This show is created by this team — this family of incredibly hardworking people, and we are going to push through and show the world that we aren’t going to miss a beat. The work that we’re doing across the board has only gotten better. When the new season comes out, we’ll focus on how amazing it all turned out. We hope the fans will realize that this is the same old show, maybe even better!”

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Adult Swim)

