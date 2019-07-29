Things We Saw Today: This Rey Theory For Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Seems More Legit Than Others

As the title of this article suggests, it’s another day where Rey’s parents are being discussed, especially how they might play into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Esquire has run an interesting article examining a recent leak on Reddit and how it relates to Rey’s parents. Before you read further, please know that this might be considered a spoiler, so proceed possibly with a grain of salt.

The leaked post shows a timeline of Rey’s life, starting with her abandonment on Jakku. The exact excerpt reads: “A tiny Rey watches helplessly as a starship pulls away, marooning her on the unfamiliar world of Jakku.” This, of course, fits with what we saw in Star Wars: The Force Awakens: a baby Rey screaming “come back!” as she watches a ship fly away. This does contradict the basics of what Kylo did tell Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, when he says her parents are “dead in a pauper’s grave in the Jakku desert.”

The article’s writer, Matt Miller, then cites the mysteries of Palpatine’s contingency plan, which is a detail from my favorite Star Wars book trilogy, Aftermath. The theory is that Rey might be a remnant of that plan, as Jakku was the site of an observatory full of Sith artifacts and a source of great Dark Side energy. Maybe Rey’s parents were still nobodies, but they were more Dark than Light and therefore Rey does have a tie into the Force mythos.

Now, I’m biased because my theory for The Rise of Skywalker is fairly close to this, but I think it makes sense. We did see someone abandon Rey via spaceship. If not her parents, then who? And why does everyone want to go back to Jakku? The possibilities are endlessly discussable until December, when J.J. Abrams will reveal the truth once and for all.

(via Esquire, image: Lucasfilm)

