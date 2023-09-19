Republicans Are So Mad About the Senate’s New Dress Code

Republicans suddenly care about things like dignity, decorum, and integrity. Too bad their passion for those matters only applies to dress codes and not policies or behavior. Their latest target of the GOP’s unified attack and manufactured outrage is Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman.

Fetterman, a first-term Senator from Pennsylvania, has a reputation for fighting for the average person. He’s also well-known for the way he dresses, typically wearing hoodies and shorts as opposed to the standard suit and tie attire for men in Congress. I would be remiss if I didn’t state that I think the backlash would be even worse if he was a person of color and/or a woman. Regardless, this has nothing to do with policies and doesn’t impact anyone, but Republicans have long harped on Fetterman’s attire as being unprofessional or whatever. Instead of investing in actual policies that help people, republicans have become obsessed with Fetterman’s wardrobe.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently loosened the Senate dress code, allowing for ‘recreation-like’ clothing, and Republicans are up in arms I tell ya! Maine Senator, Susan Collins, arguably best known for selling out women nationwide, joked that she would wear a bikini and then went on to say, “I think there is a certain dignity that we should be maintaining in the Senate, and to do away with the dress code, to me, debases the institution.”

This is a real quote! pic.twitter.com/ETJnEb4jDo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 19, 2023

Senator Chuck Grassley summed up his opinion on the matter succinctly, telling NBC News simply, “It stinks.” Lindsey Graham said he’s “not a big fan” of the new rules.

Fetterman, by the way, isn’t the only member of Congress to not sport a suit. Missouri Senator/Capitol riot enthusiast Josh Hawley has worn jeans and boots to vote. Which I am sure he looked terrible in! Marjorie Taylor Greene felt the need to call out Fetterman’s wardrobe and the new rules, tweeting that she found it “disgraceful” and saying the dress code sets etiquette and respect for our institutions. Others noted that this is far from the first time the Senate dress code has been relaxed and that Greene has personally benefitted from recent changes.

Marjorie Taylor Greene regularly wears sleeveless blouses. That only became a possibility in 2018 because Speaker Paul Ryan changed the dress code requirements. https://t.co/WHfpaIClOT — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) September 19, 2023

Fetterman has responded to the attacks on his attire, essentially saying people have other things to focus on and Republicans are hypocrites! Ding ding ding! He responded to Greene’s faux outrage, saying: “Thankfully, the nation’s lower chamber lives by a higher code of conduct: displaying ding-a-ling pics in public hearings.” Precisely!

Marjorie showed sexual photos during a hearing without the subject’s consent. She has repeatedly shown support for insurrectionists. A MAGA die-hard. And so many other horrible things that I would take up way too much space here typing. The part that really got me though, is when she talked about etiquette and respect for the institutions. Her cult leader Trump and his followers, like herself, have pushed dangerous misinformation. They have asked to essentially get rid of the FBI and DOJ as a way to end investigations into Trump’s numerous alleged crimes. The hypocrisy of this party knows no bounds. We have to continuously hold them accountable for refusing to do anything on real issues like gun violence, climate change, or income inequality. And they are melting down over a hoodie.

