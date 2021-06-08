Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn Roasted for Trying to Troll Dr. Fauci

comScore Sen. Marsha Blackburn Roasted for Trolling Dr. Fauci

Republicans continue to be terrible at Twitter.

Senator Marsha Blackburn was roundly mocked on Twitter for posting what she surely thought was a slam on Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Tennessee Republican senator tweeted, “While Americans suffered, Fauci wrote a book,” continuing her party’s attacks on Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical advisor to the president.

Republicans attacking Dr. Fauci is nothing new: Fauci remains the GOP’s favorite pandemic scapegoat, with everyone from Donald Trump to members of congress to conservative pundits seeking to blame him for the Trump administration’s failure to adequately address the pandemic. Much of this hatred stems from Fauci’s refusal to lie on behalf of Trump and Republicans to downplay the severity of COVID-19.

And because Republican hypocrisy knows no bounds, Blackburn’s own book was released last September, in the throes of the virus. Of course, peddling her book wasn’t the only item on the Blackburn agenda. The senator also took time to raise money for Trump’s endless litigation of the 2020 election which he lost.

She was also one of 11 senators to vow to vote against Biden’s certification, before the Capitol riots forced her to change her vote. But apparently the attempted insurrection didn’t bother her that much, as she abstained from voting on the creation of an independent commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection. What a profile in courage.

Many took to Twitter to call her out for criticizing Fauci:

