Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn Roasted for Trying to Troll Dr. Fauci

Senator Marsha Blackburn was roundly mocked on Twitter for posting what she surely thought was a slam on Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Tennessee Republican senator tweeted, “While Americans suffered, Fauci wrote a book,” continuing her party’s attacks on Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical advisor to the president.

While Americans suffered, Fauci wrote a book. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 7, 2021

Republicans attacking Dr. Fauci is nothing new: Fauci remains the GOP’s favorite pandemic scapegoat, with everyone from Donald Trump to members of congress to conservative pundits seeking to blame him for the Trump administration’s failure to adequately address the pandemic. Much of this hatred stems from Fauci’s refusal to lie on behalf of Trump and Republicans to downplay the severity of COVID-19.

And because Republican hypocrisy knows no bounds, Blackburn’s own book was released last September, in the throes of the virus. Of course, peddling her book wasn’t the only item on the Blackburn agenda. The senator also took time to raise money for Trump’s endless litigation of the 2020 election which he lost.

She was also one of 11 senators to vow to vote against Biden’s certification, before the Capitol riots forced her to change her vote. But apparently the attempted insurrection didn’t bother her that much, as she abstained from voting on the creation of an independent commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection. What a profile in courage.

Many took to Twitter to call her out for criticizing Fauci:

While Americans suffered you helped trump make Americans suffer more. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 8, 2021

While Americans suffered you tried to overturn an election. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 8, 2021

Seriously Marsha?

While Americans suffered, Sen. Marsha Blackburn ALSO wrote a book, and even went on The View to promote it in Oct 2020 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GSptE2U16j — BebopSpaceCowgirl 🌈💖💚❤️💙💜 (@jomareewade) June 8, 2021

While Marsha Blackburn, Trump, and the rest of the @GOP *lied*, hundreds of thousands of Americans DIED.🤬 https://t.co/dzjb5wdZf2 — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) June 8, 2021

While Americans suffered, Dr. Fauci was fighting to save lives as Marsha Blackburn voted against Covid relief and incited a deadly insurrection. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 8, 2021

While Americans suffered, Marsha Blackburn continued to take an obscene amount of money from the Koch network so the suffering can continue. pic.twitter.com/UUz9DLILxh — Jean Dunn 🐈 (@jeandunn52) June 8, 2021

While Americans suffered, Senator Blackburn voted against the second stimulus check and the COVID Relief plan; supported traitors to our democracy, and lied to the American People about it. I’ll take the book. — jeanrenoir1936 (@jeanrenoir1936) June 7, 2021

While Americans suffered, Marsha Blackburn voted against the Paycheck Fairness Act literally saying “women don’t want equal pay to men” like the disgusting white man’s puppet that she is. — Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) June 8, 2021

While Americans suffered, Jim Jordan… also wrote a book. — Jeff Sites for Congress (@Sites4Congress) June 7, 2021

While Americans suffered, GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn let Trump off the hook twice, downplayed Covid, voted against Covid-relief, backed the #BigLie, Sedition + a Coup and refused to investigate the US Capitol Siege + Insurrection.#GOPCorruptionOverCountry #GOPBetrayedAmerica pic.twitter.com/Jt1TXmG7ir — West LA Resister 🌊🇺🇸#Vaccinate #VoteBlue2022 (@45bestwords) June 8, 2021

While Americans suffered, Marsha Blackburn announced she will vote to oppose the results of the 2020 election pic.twitter.com/JLgmSaXE5l — Alicia Smith 💙🌊🌊 (@AliciaSmith987) June 8, 2021

Let’s see, Marsha.

Where were you when the orange madman you kowtowed to said that Covid was a “dem hoax”?

Or that it would “disappear like a miracle”?

Or when he publicly asked about injecting disinfectants?

Where were you?

You were silent.

So you can have a seat.

All the seats. pic.twitter.com/QCSbQUZPu8 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 8, 2021

(image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

