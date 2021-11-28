Skip to main content

Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls Out Lauren Boebert’s Islamophobic Attacks

By Chelsea SteinerNov 28th, 2021, 4:50 pm
 

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) participates in a panel discussion.

Minnesota democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is calling on House leaders to address a series of Islamophobic attacks from fellow congresswoman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). The Trump-loving, insurrectionist-inciting gun enthusiast has repeatedly made derogatory remarks about Omar and fellow Muslim reps, referring to them as the “jihad squad” and mocking Omar in a viral video on Twitter.

Omar responded, calling House leaders Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to handle Boebert’s racist behavior. Omar tweeted, “Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter. @GOPLeader and @SpeakerPelosi need to take appropriate action, normalizing this bigotry not only endangers my life but the lives of all Muslims. Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress.”

Democratic leadership responded with a statement, saying “Congresswoman Boebert’s repeated, ongoing and targeted Islamophobic comments and actions against another Member of Congress, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, are both deeply offensive and concerning. This language and behavior are far beneath the standard of integrity, dignity and decency with which the Constitution and our constituents require that we act in the House. We call upon Congresswoman Boebert to fully retract these comments and refrain from making similar ones going forward.”

Boebert later tweeted an apology, not to Omar herself but to “anyone in the Muslim community” who she offended.

Omar added in a separate tweet that Boebert’s whole story is “made up” and that “Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation.”

Several prominent democrats tweeted their support for Omar, as did only one republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger:

It’s unclear if Boebert will face a vote of censure like fellow republican offenders Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar. Still, her words are inflammatory and dangerous, and there should be consequences for her repeated Islamophobic attacks.

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner - Weekend Editor

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.