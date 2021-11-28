Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls Out Lauren Boebert’s Islamophobic Attacks

Minnesota democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is calling on House leaders to address a series of Islamophobic attacks from fellow congresswoman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). The Trump-loving, insurrectionist-inciting gun enthusiast has repeatedly made derogatory remarks about Omar and fellow Muslim reps, referring to them as the “jihad squad” and mocking Omar in a viral video on Twitter.

Omar responded, calling House leaders Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to handle Boebert’s racist behavior. Omar tweeted, “Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter. @GOPLeader and @SpeakerPelosi need to take appropriate action, normalizing this bigotry not only endangers my life but the lives of all Muslims. Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress.”

Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter. @GOPLeader and @SpeakerPelosi need to take appropriate action, normalizing this bigotry not only endangers my life but the lives of all Muslims. Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress. https://t.co/A0VxI3uTmH pic.twitter.com/QTmqaGaZrM — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 26, 2021

Democratic leadership responded with a statement, saying “Congresswoman Boebert’s repeated, ongoing and targeted Islamophobic comments and actions against another Member of Congress, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, are both deeply offensive and concerning. This language and behavior are far beneath the standard of integrity, dignity and decency with which the Constitution and our constituents require that we act in the House. We call upon Congresswoman Boebert to fully retract these comments and refrain from making similar ones going forward.”

Boebert later tweeted an apology, not to Omar herself but to “anyone in the Muslim community” who she offended.

I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 26, 2021

Omar added in a separate tweet that Boebert’s whole story is “made up” and that “Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation.”

Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation. https://t.co/S1APT7RbqW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 26, 2021

Several prominent democrats tweeted their support for Omar, as did only one republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger:

Capitol Hill is a toxic work environment for Muslim members and staff when bigots routinely spew racist, Islamophobic vitriol unchecked and with no consequence. Congresswoman @IlhanMN, we love you, and we pray for your well-being and protection from this despicable abuse. https://t.co/tqNsODgoPQ — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 25, 2021

The Islamophobic comments made by @RepBoebert are morally reprehensible and dangerous. We believe this rhetoric perpetuates actions that could undoubtedly inspire more death threats to Representative @Ilhan Omar and her family. That is unacceptable. Read the full release ⤵️: pic.twitter.com/RMmTPG7cly — The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) November 27, 2021

It cannot be said enough — Kevin McCarthy leads an anti-Muslim party. From Boebert on the House Floor to local party chairs, these folks hate Muslims and spread smears designed to bring violence. Their hate is going to get someone killed. https://t.co/OZOmvQ9iW1 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 28, 2021

Bigotry is never funny, bigotry is never a joke, and bigotry must always be condemned. https://t.co/NuTCBYbpH7 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 28, 2021

It’s unclear if Boebert will face a vote of censure like fellow republican offenders Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar. Still, her words are inflammatory and dangerous, and there should be consequences for her repeated Islamophobic attacks.

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

